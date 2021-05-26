- EVENTS
Emirates NBD, Idemia’s Greenpay launch first payment card from recycled plastic
The Greenpay card is made with over 85 per cent recycled PVC derived from production waste.
Emirates NBD and Idemia, global leader in Augmented Identity, have teamed up to launch the Emirates’ first payment card from recycled plastic.
Research by the Boston Consulting Group has shown that 81 per cent of the UAE consumers are aware of climate change and have a high willingness to live more sustainably . As part of its continued commitment to sustainability, Emirates NBD, a market leader in payment cards and a regional sustainability champion, has collaborated with Idemia, the industry leader in innovative payment technology, to bring to life the country’s first recycled PVC payment card.
As a front-runner in digital banking innovation, Emirates NBD has been the driving force behind several first-to-market payment solutions. By being the first bank to offer an eco-friendly credit card to customers, it further strengthens its position.
“We are pleased to partner with Idemia for this milestone card project. Emirates NBD has always been an active champion of initiatives that support the community and environment, as we believe that all businesses have a role to play in protecting our future. With Idemia’s eco-friendly payment cards, we are pleased to further support customers who are committed to a more sustainable future.” said Marwan Hadi, executive vice-president and head of retail banking, UAE, Emirates NBD .
Idemia is a member of the Greener Payment Partnership and aims to reduce first-use PVC plastic in card manufacturing. The Greenpay card is made with over 85 per cent recycled PVC derived from production waste. This innovative eco-friendly payment card allows a responsible use of resources and aims to fundamentally rethink the way businesses design, use and reuse plastics
“We are proud that Emirates NBD has chosen our Greenpay solution for the UAE’s first eco-friendly card. As market leaders in innovative card technology, Idemia is committed to provide unique world-class solutions that address the customer’s business objectives and the evolving real-time concerns of the community”, said Julia Schoonenberg, senior vice-president (Middle East and Africa), Financial Institutions, Idemia. — business@khaleejtimes.com
