Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic unveil ‘future banking’ at Expo 2020 Dubai

Emirates NBD Expo Mastercard Prepaid Card and Emirates Islamic Expo Mastercard Credit Card will give access to more than 2,000 shopping, dining, wellness, and entertainment touchpoints, as well as to special Expo-related offers.

Emirates NBD Group, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region and a premier partner and the official banking partner (Emirates NBD) and the official Islamic banking partner (Emirates Islamic) of Expo 2020 Dubai, is set to unveil its pioneering vision for the future of global banking at Expo 2020 Dubai.

‘Future Banking by Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic’ will reinforce the group’s internationally acclaimed leadership in digital banking by showcasing a never seen before demonstration of how advancements in technology, robotics and artificial intelligence will influence and shape our lives in the decades to come.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates NBD and Chairman of Dubai Expo 2020 Preparatory Higher Committee said: “Being an internationally acclaimed digital leader and innovator in the region's financial services sector, Emirates NBD Group is proud to represent the future of banking as a Premier Partner and the Official Banking Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai."

“Expo 2020 Dubai is an especially poignant moment for us all, as the UAE proudly celebrates its Golden Jubilee in 2021, inspiring the world with its journey from small desert state to global stage as one of the most advanced nations in the world. We look forward to leaving visitors inspired and sparking positive conversations around the possibilities of tomorrow,” added Sheikh Ahmed.

Spanning 3,000 square foot in the Al Wasl Avenue, the Future Banking space comprises five distinct pods each housing deeply immersive, interactive and engaging exhibits that shine light on the role that banks will play in fulfilling customers’ future needs, aspirations and goals. The innovative and futuristic concept-driven exhibits will enable millions of visitors from across the globe to experience different virtual personas, to learn about cutting-edge banking initiatives that aim to address future challenges.

Led by Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic’s customer-centric philosophy, and developed in partnership with leading global players, each exhibit has been designed to deliver meaningful and sustainable impact, leveraging emerging technologies, data, the power of ecosystems, and new business models and opportunities.

The exhibits include an urban farming concept demonstrating the opportunity for UAE residents to become urban farmers and address food security; a music marketplace exhibit that seeks to bridge the gap in banking services for gig economy workers by enabling self-employed music artists — the original gig workers – to independently manage both their music and their money; a Quantum Computing gamified educational concept enabling visitors to take on the persona of the bank’s fraud prevention officer; a Personal Data Economy exhibit that imagines how digitally active individuals can control and monetise aggregated, anonymised personal data and a Green Citizenship exhibit – aligning with Sustainability subtheme – that deploys a smart mirror to educate visitors by tracking and rewarding their positive green and health actions with Eco and Health points in their bank wallet to encourage a healthier and planet-friendly lifestyle.

To power visitors’ payment experience, the space will be flanked by full-fledged branches of Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic, offering a suite of services spanning personal, SME, corporate banking and trade finance. In keeping with the bank’s commitment to inclusion, the branches will be disability-friendly, equipped with accessibility features such as tactile floor indicators, ramps with rails, Braille signage, low height teller desks and ATMs and accessible doors. Assistive technologies will include a hearing loop and an audio enabled tactile map for the visually impaired.

The Group will also offer two exclusive card programmes to further enhance the Expo 2020 Dubai experience for every visitor. The Emirates NBD Expo Mastercard Prepaid Card and Emirates Islamic Expo Mastercard Credit Card will give both tourists and residents access to privileges, deals and discounts across more than 2,000 shopping, dining, wellness, and entertainment touchpoints, as well as access to special Expo-related offers.

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, vice-chairman and managing mirector of Emirates NBD and chairman of Emirates Islamic, said: “Our presence at Expo 2020 Dubai builds on our legacy of introducing first-to-market meaningful innovations that simplify and enhance our customers’ lives. Underlined by our deep commitment to the community and the environment, we are excited to showcase to the world new and sustainable ways of working, living and banking."

— business@khaleejtimes.com