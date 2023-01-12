Emirates expands Asian network with Tokyo-Haneda resumption

With the addition of Tokyo-Haneda, Emirates takes its global network up to 141 points across 6 continents

Emirates’ return to Haneda will further boost the airline’s operations in the market,. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 5:33 PM

Emirates will resume its services to Tokyo-Haneda starting from April 2, building back its Japanese network and providing more choice and flexibility for travellers to one of the region’s top economies and destinations.

Operated by one of Emirates’ latest Boeing 777 aircraft, flight EK312 will depart Dubai at 07:50hrs, and arrive in Haneda at 22:35hrs. The return flight EK313 will depart Haneda at 00:05hrs, and arrive in Dubai at 06:20hrs. All times are local. From June 2 until October1, EK313 will depart Haneda at 00:05hrs will arrive in Dubai at 5:50hrs.

With the addition of Tokyo-Haneda, Emirates takes its global network up to 141 points across 6 continents, including 10 cargo-only destinations.

Emirates’ return to Haneda will further boost the airline’s operations in the market, alongside its daily A380 service to Tokyo-Narita and a daily Boeing 777 service to Osaka.

Since the route’s launch in 2013, and until the pandemic hit, Haneda has always been one of the key points on Emirates’ network for trade and tourism. The airline recently celebrated 20 milestone years of operations to Osaka – the country’ second largest metropolitan city after Tokyo. Emirates also offers passengers access to 26 additional domestic cities in Japan and 10 regional points via Tokyo and Osaka, through its codeshare partnership with Japan Airlines.

From First Class through to the Business and Economy Class cabins, the latest Emirates Boeing 777 aircraft features ergonomically designed seats, multi-million dollar upgrades and the latest version of the ice inflight entertainment system across all cabins.

In addition to Tokyo-Narita, the airline’s flagship A380 is deployed to 40 destinations including London Heathrow, Auckland, Kuala Lumpur and Houston, among others.