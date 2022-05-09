Emaar Hospitality Group set to expand footprint across UAE, region

Emaar Hospitality Group’s diverse portfolio of brands have announced plans to further extend to new locations within the UAE and beyond

Mark Kirby, head of Emaar Hospitality Group - Supplied

by Rohma Sadaqat Published: Mon 9 May 2022, 2:04 PM

Emaar Hospitality Group has announced its aim to create vibrant hospitality experiences across Dubai, the wider emirates, and abroad.

Speaking to Khaleej Times in an exclusive interview at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM 2022), Mark Kirby, head of Emaar Hospitality Group, noted that the travel and tourism industry has experienced “a remarkable recovery” around the world. “We are already nearing the same levels of occupancy as pre-pandemic times throughout our hotels. In the first quarter of this year, our hotels have experienced high occupancy rates, and these are expected to see an upward trend as we go forward.”

While the Covid-19 pandemic has transformed the hospitality industry, Kirby says that brands are now quicker to adapt to changes and become more resilient in the face of unprecedented times.

“Our region was one of the first to revive the tourism industry and this was a result of efficient response from the government and industry in redesigning guest experiences to incorporate factors like safety, wellness, sustainability and digitization has been outstanding,” he said. “As we move forward, we will continue to employ latest trends and innovative solutions into structural efficiency and customer experiences.”

Emaar Hospitality Group’s diverse portfolio of brands, including Address Hotels + Resorts, a premium luxury hotel and residences brand, and Vida Hotels and Resorts, an upscale lifestyle hotel and residences concept, has announced plans to further extend to new locations within the UAE.

“Our brands take pride in capturing the most iconic locations within the UAE and are known for offering the most spectacular city-wide views,” Kirby said. “With our new openings this year, Emaar Hospitality Group will expand its footprint within prime locations of Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and Dubai Creek Harbour – all being key developments by Emaar Properties.”

Palace Beach Resort Fujairah is ready to launch this year and will be the second beachfront property in the emirate after the success of the Address Fujairah which opened in 2021. The resort will host 167 rooms and suites along with various amenities.

Kirby noted that Fujairah is fast emerging as a tourist haven that lures the most discerning travellers. “Alongside majestic landscape and rich heritage, guests will experience premium luxury at Palace Beach Resort Fujairah. Following the success of our existing beachfront properties like Address Beach Resort and Vida Beach Resort Umm al Quwain, we will continue to expand our offerings with the upcoming resorts to provide holistic leisure experiences to international and domestic travelers.”

Beyond Expo 2020 Dubai

Emaar Hospitality Group established a strong presence during Expo 2020 Dubai as the Official Hotel, Hospitality, and Catering partner, alongside the launch of the 2020 Club by Emaar.

“We provided catering services for more than 600 events during the global event and catered to over 65 events for international participants including seven mega national day celebrations and to over 1,000 delegations,” Kirby revealed. “Additionally, our dedicated hospitality venue 2020 Club by Emaar, which stood at the center of Expo 2020 with direct views of Wasl Plaza, became a focal point and a premium dining venue.”

He said that the group valued the importance of mega-events like Expo 2020 in promoting the industry and creating endless opportunities for their hospitality brands. Following the success of the event, Emaar Hospitality Group will extend its strategic partnership with the global event as it continues its legacy at District 2020.

New plans for the KSA market

Emaar Hospitality Group has also announced that it is now ready to start its journey in the Kingdom with a strategic location that is transforming into a global investment powerhouse.

“Alongside many successful and visionary projects led by the Saudi Vision 2030, the world has set its eyes on the mega-development of Diriyah Gate which is located just outside of Riyadh,” Kirby said.

Following the celebration of the tenth anniversary of the opening of Armani Hotels in Dubai and Milan, the luxury brand led by Giorgio Armani and managed by Emaar Hospitality Group is set to launch its third property in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This is the first hotel of Emaar Hospitality Group to make a mark in the ever-growing landscape of Saudi Arabia, he added.

“We aim to offer extraordinary hospitality experiences to domestic and international travellers of Saudi Arabia and fully integrate in Saudi’s cultural landscape. Armani Hotel Diriyah being the second of Armani brand within the Middle East region, is likely to bring in the multi-culturalism and style of Armani Hotel Dubai,” Kirby said.

