EFS Group forays into its food and beverage business

EFS Group will launch its restaurant and cloud kitchen running under the banner of EFS Gourmet starting from August 15, 2022.
EFS Gourmet is a full-fledged abode with a contemporary and tantalizing restaurant located at EFS Group head office in Dubai Production City.
EFS Gourmet’s celebrated chefs Shyam Sunder Bhaskaran and Sanjay Tyagi hold 40-plus years of combined experience working with famous hotels and multi-award-winning restaurant concepts across the globe. They will cook up a storm serving a scrumptious international fusion of northwestern and coromandel cuisines, offering their signature dishes.
The food and beverage industry in the UAE is by far the most flourishing industry in the region, with an estimated growth forecast of 6.8 per cent CAGR predicted during the period 2022-27. EFS Gourmet will be the foundation of the Group’s expansion into F&B to deliver catering solutions for clients and event catering or banquets into a preferred integrated services provider for clients.
“This is yet another step towards the consolidation of our integrated facilities management services. By extending this capability, our cloud kitchen will not only be a delivery-centric restaurant but also provide our clients with an unforgettable culinary journey,” said Tariq Chauhan, CEO of EFS Group.
