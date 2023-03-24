UAE: Ministry fines 29 companies over Dh22 million for non-compliance

These companies were operating in the designated non-financial business and professions sector

By Web Desk Published: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 12:44 PM Last updated: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 12:53 PM

UAE's Ministry of Economy has imposed fines worth Dh22.6 million on 29 companies.

In a tweet posted on its official account, the authority said, the companies were operating in the designated non-financial business and professions sector.

The firms were penalised for failing to comply with anti-money laundering, combating the financing of terrorism legislation.

