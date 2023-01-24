e& enterprise recognised as a business and industrial IoT leader

Leadership quadrant awards recognition for being on par with global counterparts

e& enterprise offers IoT solutions and services through the newly formed company e& enterprise iot & ai (previously known as Smartworld).

e& enterprise, part of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), was recognised by International Data Corporation, a premier global provider of market intelligence, for its positioning in the ‘Leaders’ category of the GCC IDC marketscape for business and industrial IoT (Internet of Things) consulting and system integration services.

This industry-wide acknowledgement was mainly for its capabilities that are in line with global counterparts and its unique approach to delivering IoT services and solutions to enterprises and government customers by bringing 5G connectivity and IoT/AI capabilities to offer end-to-end solutions.

e& enterprise iot & ai brings the combination of Internet of Things and artificial technologies to transform companies into data driven organisations in order to make better decisions, offer efficient services, and remain sustainable.

“We are honoured to be recognised in the global leadership quadrant and attribute this success to our customers and partners who play a critical role in encouraging us to push the boundaries of innovation and success. Thanks to our team of experts, having both technical and business knowledge across various industries and verticals, who enabled us to accelerate growth and become validation of our vision, strategy and solutions in the IoT segment,” said Alberto Araque, CEO, e& enterprise iot & ai.

“This is also in line with our commitment to providing our customers with innovative services to adapt and navigate a changing business environment. We have continued to invest significantly in our people and resources to be well equipped to provide this impactful growth, now and into the future.”

The company's IoT solutions include connected assets, surveillance, smart and sustainable cities, retail and payments, smart and safe home, Industry 4.0,and digital health solutions.

e& enterprise has created the necessary tools to automate some of its delivery processes, along with methodologies and frameworks to deliver end-to-end IoT projects. It is implementing a plan to significantly increase its capabilities around data analytics and AI, and to improve its user interface development and delivery capabilities.

"Additionally, the company plans to venture into new markets through both organic and inorganic means to deepen its capabilities and increase its footprint across the wider MEA region. Due to the relative strengths of its delivery capabilities and its strategic vision, the company is positioned in the "Leaders" category of GCC IDC MarketScape for business and industrial IoT consulting and systems integration services vendor analysis, 2022,” said Krishna Chinta, Programme Manager, Telecommunications and IoT, IDC Middle East and Africa.

The company also has an IoT partner program to bring new partners into its ecosystem to co-create IoT solutions and explore joint sales opportunities. e& enterprise has opened innovation centers and co-creation labs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to showcase its digital services delivery capabilities and co-create IoT solutions with its customers. The company is differentiating itself by offering a variety of pricing models, including OPEX models and joint-investment models with customers.

Etisalat Group has changed its brand identity to e&, effective on February 2022. Its strategy aims to accelerate growth through the creation of a resilient business model represented by Group’s main business pillars.

The telecoms business currently continues to be led by etisalat by e& in the Group’s home market and e& international markets, upholding the Group’s rich telecoms heritage, bolstering the strong telecoms network and maximising value for the Group’s various customer segments.

Ramping up the digital services for individuals to elevate their digital-driven lifestyle, e& life brings next-generation technologies through smart platforms in entertainment, retail and financial technology. e& enterprise focuses on maximising value through its end-to-end solutions in cybersecurity, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as deploying mega projects, in order to enable the digital transformation of governments, large-scale enterprises and corporates. e& capital allows the Group to focus its efforts on driving new investments while maximising shareholder value and strengthening the group’s global presence.

