Dubai's weeklong real estate deals total Dh10.3b

The real estate and properties transactions valued at Dh10.3 billion in total during the week ending August 19, 2022. The sum of transactions was 3,149, which include 344 plots sold for Dh2.55 billion, 2,239 apartments and villas at Dh3.94 billion.
The top three transactions were a land in Al Wasl sold for Dh400.18 million, followed by a land sold for Dh205 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, and a land sold for Dh130 million in Palm Jumeirah.
Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 173 sales transactions worth Dh475.48 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 70 sales transactions worth Dh284.36 million, and Al Yufrah 2 with 28 sales transactions worth Dh35 million.
The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment sold for Dh600 million in Business Bay, an apartment sold for Dh437 million in Palm Jumeirah, and an apartment sold for Dh406 million in Burj Khalifa.
The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was Dh3.74 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Mamzer, mortgaged for Dh1 billion.
80 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth Dh110 million. — Wam
Dh4m investment will help in reducing import to the UAE and increase export to international markets
Dubai is now emerging as one of the global leaders in the real estate market and generates a higher return on investment (ROI) than other prominent cities in the world
The programme aims to co-create innovative technology solutions with leading Fintechs through the accelerator programme.
The gathering will help introduce the culture, heritage and tourism potential of Jordan by attracting leading content creators from Arab influencers on social networks.
The new incentives include classifying up to five enterprises under Tier 1 category per owner, instead of two enterprises, and a five-year classification under Tier 1 category starting from the date of license issuance.
The emirate now has 8,130 hotel rooms providing the highest levels of hospitality.
KIZAD is committed to driving the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s trade and manufacturing landscape in line with the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy.
MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, and associated industries.