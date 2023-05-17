Dubai wins bid to host major international event in 2026

It will be the first city in the Middle East to host the prestigious gathering of over 8,000 industry experts

Photo: Dubai Media Office

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 17 May 2023, 4:42 PM

Dubai has won the bid to host the International Trademark Association (Inta) Annual Meeting in 2026, it was announced on Wednesday.

Held annually, the event brings together over 8,000 experts in the field of intellectual property, including lawyers, trademark owners, government officials, and academics to discuss vital issues related to intellectual property rights, with a particular focus on trademarks and copyrights.

Dubai will be the first city in the Middle East to host the prestigious event. The 2023 edition opened in Singapore today, May 17.

The emirate's selection as the venue for the largest global gathering of intellectual property professionals reflects its emergence as a leading destination for international events.

The successful bid for the Inta Annual Meeting 2026 was the result of a remarkable collaboration between the Emirates Intellectual Property Association (Eipa) and the UAE Ministry of Economy, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, the Dubai Chambers and Dubai Police.

"[This achievement] is a direct outcome of the combined endeavours and fruitful collaboration between various local and federal entities. It also serves as a powerful testament to the country and its leadership's profound commitment to recognising the crucial role of intellectual property. We aim to ensure that the 2026 INTA Annual Meeting surpasses all expectations and becomes the best ever annual meeting in the organisation’s history," said Maj-Gen Dr Abdul Quddus Al Obaidly, chairman of Eipa.

Abdullah Al Saleh, undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Economy, added: “The UAE’s selection...exemplifies the country's steadfast commitment to fostering a thriving business and investment environment, underpinned by a robust system for safeguarding intellectual property rights."

It also highlights the UAE's resolute emphasis on international cooperation and enhancing strategic partnerships in the fields of economy, trade and innovation, Al Saleh said.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, president and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: "Trademarks and intellectual property are key considerations for any business, and we look forward to supporting this important event that will help empower both local and global business communities. We remain committed to accelerating the growth of businesses in the emirate and cementing Dubai’s position as a global business and trade hub.”

The decision to host this event aligns with the UAE Leadership's 2071 Centennial Plan, which outlines four pivotal pillars of priority for the government, including the establishment of a diversified knowledge economy. This pillar encompasses several aspects, including investment in scientific research and emerging sectors, a focus on innovation and entrepreneurship, and advanced industries.

Furthermore, it focuses on enhancing the protection of intellectual property, fostering innovation by instilling confidence in innovators to invest in research and development (R&D), and providing incentives for commercialisation.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said: “Attracting and hosting events that tie in with key sectors and areas of focus for Dubai is a critical part of our strategy, and the Inta Annual Meeting 2026 will provide an opportunity to both build on the momentum the emirate has gathered in this field and also provide an ideal platform for trademark experts and professionals to share knowledge and network."

Founded in 1878, the International Trademark Association is a non-profit global organisation dedicated to promoting and protecting intellectual property and trademarks worldwide. The Association encompasses over 6,000 companies and represents more than 33,500 individuals across 181 countries, making it one of the most important organisations in the field of intellectual property.

