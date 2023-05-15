Expo City Dubai announces free entry to all pavilions on May 19

Experts highlight talent shortage due to factors such as lack of potential educators, high turnover rates, and an uneven distribution of the workforce
Expo City Dubai is offering visitors free entry to all flagship pavilions on Friday, May 19, to celebrate the International Museum Day. The destination will also host specially curated educational programmes and a treasure hunt across seven attractions framed around this year’s theme of ‘Museums, Sustainability and Wellbeing’.
Expo City’s offer includes Alif – The Mobility Pavilion, Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, The Women’s and Vision Pavilions, as well as each of the three Stories of Nations Pavilions. The free access comes the day after International Museum Day, which is marked annually on May 18.
Terra will screen climate-focused films in collaboration with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, as well as host informative tours, storytelling sessions, physical theatre workshops and a ‘tinker table’ for play-based learning.
At Alif, inquisitive minds can build robot hands in a Lego workshop to learn about motors, sensors, and the basic principles of engineering, while visitors of all ages can get involved in craft activities at the Women’s and Vision Pavilions.
International Museum Day was created by the International Council of Museums (ICOM) in 1977 and honours a different theme every year. Since 2020, it has focused on the Sustainable Development Goals, highlighting the role of museums to help shape sustainable futures through educational programmes, exhibitions, community outreach and research.
As host of COP28 in November 2023, Expo City Dubai is a blueprint for sustainable urban planning and is committed to protecting the environment, including through programmes that enable visitors to understand their impact on our world and inspire them to play a role in the planet’s preservation.
ALSO READ:
Experts highlight talent shortage due to factors such as lack of potential educators, high turnover rates, and an uneven distribution of the workforce
The video shows that the road has been blocked by police cars, stopping traffic so authorities can aid the patient
All companies must comply with the new regulations before October 31, 2023, to avoid penalties
It will be built in the prime location on Sheikh Zayed Road, on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal
Her brother, Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, also announced the birth of his third child in February this year
Emirate retains the world’s top position for attracting Greenfield FDI projects
Launched by the Dubai Ruler in 2015, the challenge encourages students to read as many books as possible (over 50) in one academic year
The platform enables small and medium businesses to unlock benefits of the bilateral agreement