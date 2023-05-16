Look: This model was imagined by artificial intelligence to promote a UAE jewels show

Advertisement marks first initiative in the country's exhibition industry where an AI-generated model has been used for promotion

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 16 May 2023, 1:50 PM

A new ad for Sharjah’s Jewels of Emirates Show features a model imagined by artificial intelligence (AI). The model is seen dressed in a traditional costume that embodies Emirati, Gulf, and Arab heritage. She is adorned in exquisite jewellery and accessories.

The advertisement marks the first initiative in the UAE exhibition industry where an AI-generated model has been used for event promotion.

The Jewels of Emirates Show will take place at Expo Centre Sharjah on June 1-4. According to organisers, the ad “perfectly represents” show and the “stunning array of gold, jewellery, diamonds, pearls, and precious stones it promises to display”.

The ad was crafted using the cutting-edge Midjourney platform.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the centre is keen to incorporate the latest technology trends in its strategies to benefit exhibitors and other industry stakeholders.

"We strongly believe that quality, excellence, and innovation are closely tied to the ability to keep up with the evolving landscape of technology and creativity, especially with the rise of artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and social media platforms. This necessitates all sectors to make optimal investments in information technology solutions and digital technologies,” Al Midfa said.

