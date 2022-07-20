Dubai: Palm Jumeirah luxury villa sold for Dh128 million

Amenities in home on Billionaires’ Row include infinity pool, private gym, rooftop lounge

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 20 Jul 2022, 12:02 PM

Alpago Properties on Wednesday announced the sale of another signature villa, Framed Allure, located on Frond G of the Palm Jumeirah for $35 million (Dh128 million), reflecting sustained demand for high-end properties in the emirate.

The villa is designed by the internationally renowned architectural firm EAA – Emre Arolat Architecture. It is the newest Alpago Properties’ beachfront Signature villa in a series of six located on the ultra-exclusive Billionaires’ Row of Palm Jumeirah.

With five bedrooms built over four levels (basement, ground, first, and second floors) on a plot of 16,000 sqft, Framed Allure has an enclosed area totalling about 18,000 sqft. The villa is set to be completed in Q4 of 2022.

Framed Allure also includes several luxury amenities such as a home cinema, private gym, infinity pool, and a rooftop bar and lounge. These added benefits of the breathtaking villa are an outstanding addition to an already hyper-appealing property and are second-to-none.

ALSO READ:

Murat Ayyildiz, founder of Alpago Group, and Ridvan Ayyildiz, chairman of Alpago, said the sale of another incredible signature villa re-emphasises the trust Dubai’s elite have in the company and local real estate sector.

“Our signature villas on Billionaires’ Row of Frond G on the Palm Jumeirah are set to have a hugely positive impact on the Dubai luxury real estate market, and this sale further cements our position as the number one developer for high-end properties.”

“We wanted to deliver a unique architect that is like no other and we are pleased with the outcome. The villa has a firm geometric language and the materials used add to an impression of subtle solidity,” said the designer Emre Arolat.

- waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com