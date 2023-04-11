Dubai office of Sharjah Accelerator attracts huge global interest on launch

Large numbers from abroad lap up attractive inaugural offers

The representative branch in Dubai International Financial Centre has issued more than 220 licences in March. - KT file

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 6:58 PM

Sharjah Research and Technology Innovation Park Accelerator (SRTIP) has opened an office in Dubai. The representative branch in Dubai International Financial Centre has issued more than 220 licences in March.

Companies and entrepreneurs who want to straddle the best from both Sharjah and Dubai together now have a single-stop solution to set up their business. “The surge in setting up business in Dubai is mostly by people who have been at the receiving end of unkind job losses around the world,” says Kallol Ghose, General Manager of Launch Zone managing SRTIP Accelerator’s Dubai office.

“People are looking at the UAE as the go-to destination for their next career or professional move with the many things that Dubai has to offer as the land of opportunities. We opened with a special package only for the month of March around World Women’s Day at cost effective pricing of Dh5,500, which helped many achieve their long-cherished dreams.”

Among the businesses set up, majority were in the informational technology and e-commerce space. Digital Marketing came in second as a preferred domain to set up shop. “And interestingly, majority of them have moved on their decisions remotely without arriving in the UAE yet. That is the simplicity and convenience of doing business here,” Ghose said.

SRTIP is a free zone mandated to set up companies with a special research-based focus in six areas: water management, renewable energy, environmental technology, transport and logistics, digitalization, and smart manufacturing.

“SRTIP Accelerator Dubai provides more than 1,000 business activities ranging from technology, research, innovation, trading, consultancy, and services. It is a concierge of services which is now at the doorstep of those in Dubai who wish to start or extend their operations in certain focus areas,” Ghose added.

Besides the Women Entrepreneur deal, which is over, other packages include a ‘one-visa all-inclusive’ offer of Dh13,990, while two visas will cost Dh17,795.

“The SRTIP Accelerator Dubai office has been set up to provide a comprehensive and supportive environment for entrepreneurs, startups and women with the goal of facilitating their growth and success. We also provide payment plans to ease their initial investments. Within 3-5 working days, anyone sitting anywhere in the world can get their business set up here,” Ghose said.

The SRTIP Accelerator office in DIFC now brings the crucial growth ladder for startups and tech companies to those in Dubai. “Sharjah is transforming and with the right approach in blending environment, culture and the right mix of technology. Dubai has always been at the forefront in promoting startups and innovators. That is why we are well-positioned as the SRTIP Accelerator Dubai office to address this interesting juxtaposition.

“Our priority is to provide cost-effective business packages for startups and entrepreneurs and reduce their initial investment. We provide service of high quality, faster processing of licensing and also access to a networking community that inspires growth through innovation and collaboration,” Ghose said.