Dubai Investments strengthens retail portfolio through mixed-use developments

Company’s current retail portfolio includes more than 375,000 square feet of retail space and 200 retail units

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 6 Dec 2021, 7:01 PM Last updated: Mon 6 Dec 2021, 7:07 PM

Dubai Investments is strengthening its presence in the retail sector by seamlessly integrating new retail spaces and units within its mixed-use developments across the emirates.

Highlighting its retail portfolio at the Retail Congress MENA (RECON) held from December 6-7, 2021 at DIFC, Dubai Investments is highlighting its retail portfolio that includes more than 375,000 square feet of retail space and 200 retail units across its mixed-use developments like Mirdif Hills and Al Taif Business Centre, located in the UAE and the emirate of Fujairah respectively. The Market located in the Green Community, Dubai Investments Park is also part of the retail projects being highlighted at RECON. The company plans to add further retail spaces through expansion works and new project announcements across the emirate.

“Mirdif Hills project located in the Mirdif area was conceptualized to offer residents with amenities and facilities truly exemplifying the mixed-use community lifestyle and the Mirdif Hills Avenue Mall within the Al Multaqa Cluster is designed to offer customised retail spaces, serving as perfect investment opportunities, creating significant value for all stakeholders. With 1,500 residential units within the community, Mirdif Hills unique features promoting a walkable urban development is already attracting footfall from the surrounding areas, promoting Mirdif Hills as a retail venue across the Mirdif area”, said Obaid Salami, GM of Dubai Investments Real Estate (DIR), the developer of the Mirdif Hills project.

A total of 43 retail units spread within the company’s Mirdif Hills project are designed to provide convenient retail spaces, providing the residents and shoppers a one-stop destination to meet their needs. With the leasing of the retail units progressing steadily, Mirdif Hills is fast gaining traction as a retail hub within the Mirdif area.

Al Taif Mall, the G+2 level shopping mall, nestled between Al Taif Business Centre’s 19 floor Hotel & Residential and Office Tower is spread across both the towers and is equipped with 57 retail outlets including a supermarket in core and shell set-up, food outlets and restaurants in Fujairah.

The Market is another retail addition by Dubai Investments. Located within the Green Community, Dubai Investments Park (DIP), it is a boutique mall catering to the residents of the community and the visitors in DIP. Spanning across 135,000sqf, The Market is home to many retailers and serves as a perfect shopping venue.

Dubai Investments recently announced expanding presence across the emirates with a new project on the Al Marjan island in Ras Al Khaimah. The dynamic mixed-use development will encompass retail and F&B components along with other recreational facilities.

business@khaleejtimes.com