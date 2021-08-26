Dubai: Gold price drops, equities seen more lucrative
Biggest single-day dip on Wednesday as prices plunge by 0.7 per cent
Gold prices dropped Thursday morning as investors were wary ahead of US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell's speech this week.
Spot gold was trading at $1,787.14 per ounce by 9.15 am UAE time. Prices fell 0.7 per cent on Wednesday, its biggest one-day decline in more than two weeks.
In the UAE, the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group data showed 24K trading at 216.25 per gram on Thursday morning. Among the other variants of the precious metal, 22K was trading at Dh203.25, 21K at Dh194.0 and 18K at Dh166.25 per gram.
Fed chairman Powell is scheduled to speak at Fed's annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday, which will provide cues to the central bank's tapering of economic stimulus.
Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote, said the precious metal fell below $1,800 an ounce level because stocks are too appetising and too prosperous for investors to sit on gold.
“The topside in gold should remain limited, as long as we see the US equities claiming new records,” he said.
Benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at record highs last night.
Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AVA Trae, said the precious metal is likely to see higher volatility as traders believe that the central bank's stimulus tapering may be delayed in order to provide more support to the US economy.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
KT Network
Change is the law of life
Initially, we managed our shops with a traditional viewpoint. The... READ MORE
-
Business
$2.39tr projects in GCC pipeline
The region’s construction sector alone represents 65 per cent... READ MORE
-
Local Business
UAE wins bid to host 28th Universal Postal Union...
The UAE has reaffirmed its strengths and capabilities to host... READ MORE
-
Business
IID wins ‘Best Global Digital...
The award’s judging committee recognised the role and the... READ MORE
-
MENA
Kabul: Afghans rush to flee Taliban, hope for...
Huge crowds of at-risk Afghan evacuees remain outside Kabul airport READ MORE
-
News
Covid-19: This UAE frontliner calms people in...
Al Busaidi is among the many Emirati women who have worked as... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Pakistan to capitalise on trade...
The country will host more than 200 business, cultural and tourism... READ MORE
-
MENA
Kabul: Australia urges people to leave airport...
The country was part of a NATO-led international force that battled... READ MORE
News
Look: Firefighters battle massive blaze in Dubai warehouse
25 August 2021
Aviation
Emirates launches special offer for Seychelles flights
25 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school