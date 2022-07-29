Dubai Financial Services Authority appoints new chief executive

Abu Dhabi developer acquires four commercial towers in ADGM from Mubadala Investment Company
The board of directors of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has announced the appointment of Ian Johnston to the position of chief executive officer of the DFSA, effective September 1, 2022.
Ian Johnston, who served as the DFSA’s chief executive from 2012 to 2018, will succeed F. Christopher Calabia who stepped down from his position.
Over the past four years, Ian has been consulting to regulators and policy makers in Asia, Europe and the Middle East and has undertaken projects funded by the World Bank and the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development. Ian has also served on the DFSA’s Legislative Committee since January 2022.
Fadel Al Ali, chairman of the DFSA, said the DFSA thanks Chris for his service over the past year and "we wish him the very best" as he returns to the United States.
"We look forward to welcoming Ian back to lead the DFSA,” he said.
