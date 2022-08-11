Dubai: Dewa mulls launching Empower IPO

According to legal experts, losing his case might force him to sell even more
The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) on Thursday said it is reviewing the possibility of launching the initial public offering (IPO) of its majority-owned subsidiary Emirates Central Cooling Systems (Empower).
The utility services provider on Thursday said Empower recorded Dh1.154 billion revenues and Dh432 million net profit in H1 2022, representing a 16 per cent and 11 per cent increase, respectively, versus the same period in the last year.
While Dewa reported Dh3.3 billion net profit for the first half of 2022, an increase of 33 per cent, revenues jumped 15 per cent to Dh12.08 billion during the January-June period.
The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority also went public earlier this year, and its IPO witnessed an overwhelming subscription, attracting Dh315 billion worth of offers. With 9 billion shares worth Dh22.3 billion, the IPO was the largest in the Middle East and Europe since the beginning of 2022.
Dewa's IPO saw the participation of international sovereign and private funds as well as 65,000 individual investors.
Empower offering could be part of the Dubai government's announcement to list 10 entities on the local stock market to improve liquidity. Based on the strong response to the parent company, Empower's IPO is expected to attract strong interest as well from both retail and institutional investors.
ALSO READ:
In July, Empower, the world's largest district cooling provider based in Dubai, launched a massive development programme that will expand and improve the district cooling infrastructure in the region.
The project makes the Business Bay area in Dubai the single largest and independent urban district cooling project in the world, with a total capacity of 450,000 refrigeration tons (RT) through six cooling plants and 10 thermal energy storage tanks, including the existing and upcoming plants and tanks. It is expected to complete all the development project phases by the end of 2022.
- waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
According to legal experts, losing his case might force him to sell even more
Occidental’s stock jumped nearly five per cent on Tuesday to trade for $62.89 after Buffett revealed his latest purchases of nearly 6.7 million Occidental shares worth more than $400 million
Recession, demand expectations also weigh on market; Russia oil exports halted via southern leg of Druzhba pipeline
In July, the Dubai PMI rose to 56.4 in July from 56.1 in June, underscoring the resilience of the non-energy private sector economy by showing the best performance since June 2019
The increases varied according to seniority and were part of a mid-cycle salary adjustment for inflation, with top executives receiving smaller or no increases
Russia oil exports halted via southern leg of Druzhba pipeline; Recession, demand fears also weigh on market; EU puts forward ‘final’ text to resurrect Iran nuclear deal
The petrochemicals company attributes the increase in profit to higher average selling prices despite an increase in feedstock costs and higher selling and distribution expenses
Federal safety officials have confirmed they will let Boeing resume deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner jet