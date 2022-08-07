Dewa saves Dh2 million annually through preventive maintenance work

The utility’s preventive maintenance work for its energy transmission network makes its grid the best worldwide

Dewa continuously conducts preventive maintenance work based on Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, Data Science, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, the latest cybersecurity technologies, thermal images and functional tests. — Supplied photo

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) announced that the application of periodic preventive maintenance to its power transmission networks contributes to achieving 100 per cent in the reliability and availability of the power transmission system in Dubai, and reducing the average maintenance costs by approximately Dh2 million annually. This also has helped Dewa to be the ‘Best in Class’ among global utilities since 2018.

Dewa continuously conducts preventive maintenance work based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality, Data Science, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), the latest cybersecurity technologies, thermal images and functional tests. Through its Space D-programme, Dewa is developing several specialised uses for the electricity and water networks, enhancing operational efficiency and effectiveness, including preventive maintenance of the electricity and water networks and improving resilience and agility in monitoring and controlling the electricity and water networks.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa, noted that Dewa is the first utility in the region to adopt Reliability Centered Maintenance (RCM) strategy. In 2016, it received the ISO 55001: 2014 Certificate for Asset Management.

"Dewa was the first utility in the world to receive the prestigious award for integrating high quality asset management in operations pertaining to the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and water," he said.

“We are committed to achieving the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide an advanced and integrated infrastructure for electricity and water to meet the increasing demand and keep pace with the needs of sustainable development in Dubai, and to provide electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability and efficiency.

"Dewa continues to develop innovative, proactive solutions by using its advanced smart grid and the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to strengthen its leadership as one of the most prominent and distinguished utilities worldwide in all fields,” added Al Tayer.

“We raise the capacity, efficiency and reliability of the electricity transmission network through implementing preventive maintenance and using the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, telecommunications and tele-control systems, , securing the network through a well-established protection system, adopting the highest international standards in operation, and using smart grid technologies. The smart grid provides advanced features, including auto-mated decision-making and deployment of smart sensors and applications to regulate trans-mission and distribution network operations. This has made Dewa’s practices a benchmark for utilities around the world,” said Hussain Lootah, executive vice-president of Transmission Power at Dewa.

