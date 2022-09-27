Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services receives last batch of ambulances as part of Khalaf Al Habtoor Initiative

Al Habtoor provided 50 state-of-the-art vehicles to the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

Published: Tue 27 Sep 2022

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services received Tuesday for upgraded and state-of-the-art ambulances equipped with the most developed aid and emergency devices and tools, as the third and last batch of vehicles donated by UAE businessman Founding Chairman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor.

The first and second batches were received during the outspread of the global Covid-19 pandemic to assist the Dubai Health Authority and the Corporation in their efforts to combat the pandemic. Through this initiative, Al Habtoor provided 50 state-of-the-art vehicles to the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services valued at Dh23,500,000.

The event was attended by Lt. Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director-General of Dubai Health Authority, and the Chairman of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Mashaal Abd El Karim Gelfar, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Khalaf Al Habtoor, founding Chairman of Al Habtoor Group (AHG), Jamal Abdulsalam Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Dr Nasser Al Badour, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Director of Dubai Medical District, and Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of Traffic Department.

Al Ketbi stressed the importance of community contributions while combatting the Covid-19 pandemic. This reflects the spirit of solidarity and entrepreneurship, the strength of the partnership between the public and private sectors in all circumstances, and the principles and values upheld by the Emirati society.

He said that the Emirati society boasted institutions as well as national figures that support and engage in several health initiatives and projects, driven by their acknowledgement of the importance and value of their role in the development process, in the health sector in general, and in the service of the people and community in particular.

Al Ketbi said that the Dubai Health Authority and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services highly appreciated the support provided by businessman Khalaf Al Habtoor and the donation of high-quality and state-of-the-art ambulances by the Al Habtoor Group. He commanded Al Habtoor, one of the most influential figures in society, for his initiatives and continuous support for the health sector.

Khalaf Al Habtoor said: "The UAE is a haven for safety and security. It has succeeded in achieving the greatest successes on all levels thanks to the people's solidarity with their leadership and their white sense of responsibility towards giving back to their community.

“Our country has proven its excellence in crisis management, and I am happy that we can contribute the huge effort our men and women are making to ensure our safety, and the Dubai Ambulance is at the heart of these institutions.”

Mashaal Abd El Karim Gelfar said: “We are proud of this distinguished national initiative and highly appreciate the support of businessman Khalaf Al Habtoor who donated state-of-the-art ambulances.” He noted that the initiative has largely contributed to the enhancement of the fleet of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, helping it to keep the lead.

Gelfar concluded that the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services highly appreciated the strong partnership with Al Habtoor Group, adding that it is looking forward to proceeding with the partnership and the fruitful cooperation in the upcoming period.

