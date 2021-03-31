Dubai Chamber webinar examines latest amendments to UAE bankruptcy law

Recent webinar, organised in cooperation with BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP was attended by 251 participants from various sectors in business community.

The new amendments to the UAE’s bankruptcy law provides flexibility for companies and debtors, allowing them to face challenges and ensure their rights and the rights of others, said Jehad Kazim, vice-president, Legal Services at Dubai Chamber, on sidelines of a recently organised webinar by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP, updating businesses on latest amendments to the UAE bankruptcy law.

The amendments contribute to enhancing confidence in UAE’s business environment, and the ability for companies and the private sector to face all challenges especially related to the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on the business sector.

The webinar was attended by 251 participants, including business owners, managers, lawyers, legal practitioners, corporate counsel, financial managers, chartered accountants, risk managers, financial auditors, and investors representing a wide range of economic sectors. The session was moderated by Lara Barbary, Partner at BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP; Barry Greenberg, Counsel at BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP; and Musab Iftikhar, Associate at BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP.

“In these economic times, many enterprises find themselves facing increasing financial pressures. The UAE instituted a Law in late 2016 to provide relief; however, there has been reluctance among some to test its provisions. In 2020, faced with the Covid-19, the UAE instituted amendments to the bankruptcy Law which might provide additional relief to companies whose difficulties stem from the pandemic. In this webinar, we discussed the bankruptcy Law in general, the new amendments, and the issues that may still create reluctance to utilise the bankruptcy Law,” said Lara Barbary, partner at BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP.

The webinar aimed to help company owners and investors understand the legislative amendments that the UAE introduced late last year to the bankruptcy Law, allowing foreign investors to learn about the legislative frameworks that preserve their rights and provide them with protection due to the economic impact of the Covid-19.

During the session, the speakers shared overview of the latest amendments to the UAE bankruptcy Law, including procedures before filling a bankruptcy, suspension of the debtor’s obligations, duties and liabilities of the Director, settlement with creditors, mechanism of restructuring, as well as financial resources.

