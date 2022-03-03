Dubai Chamber presents 54 companies with CSR Label in H2-2021

573 labels have been awarded to companies since the launch of the Dubai Chamber CSR Label in 2010

By Staff Report Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 2:34 PM

Dubai Chamber of Commerce has presented 54 companies with the Dubai Chamber CSR Label for their outstanding CSR efforts in the second half of 2021.

The chamber recently hosted a virtual ceremony showcasing the companies’ achievements in corporate social responsibility (CSR), which was attended by representatives from the recognised organisations. As many as 17 companies were awarded Dubai Chamber CSR Label, seven companies received the Dubai Chamber Advanced CSR Label and 30 companies were presented with SMART labels. In total, the chamber has awarded 573 labels to companies since the programme was launched in 2010.

Among the honourees, Emirates Gas and Mashreq Bank received the Label for the 11th time, while Emirates Gas was honoured in the Advanced category for the third time.

Emrill Services received the Label for the 10th time, while Apparel Group, Chalhoub Group, Enova, Information Fort, and Zulekha Hospital earned it for the ninth time.

Zulekha Hospital was honoured in the Advanced category for the fourth time, Apparel Group and Chalhoub Group were awared in the Advanced category for the second time, while Information Fort received the Advanced category for the first time.

AF Construction, Ducab, and Empower received the Label for the eighth time; while Empower was honoured in the Advanced category for the forth time. Centena Group, School Transport Services, and Tristar Group were recognised for the sixth time; Dar Al Tawreeq Forfaiting and Factoring Services, Future Pipe Industries, and National Bank of Fujairah for the fifth time; ABB and Dubai World Trade Center for the forth time.

Himatrix Group received the Label for the third time and the Advanced category label for the second time.

Al Tamimi & Company and Procter and Gamble Middle East were recognised for the second time; while Aramex and Precision Plastic Products were recognised for the first time.

In his welcome remarks, Faisal Belhoul, vice-chairman of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, congratulated all the awarded companies and praised their strong commitment and efforts to CSR and sustainability. He pointed out that last year, Dubai Chamber of Commerce received 109 applications, after launching new fully digitalized Smart Labels, offering companies a more convenient way to assess their CSR practices and gain recognition for their outstanding efforts.

He noted that the Dubai Chamber CSR Label was created as a framework and development tool to help companies evaluate their CSR strategies, gain recognition for their efforts and improve their reputation. Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s Centre for Responsible Business works hand in hand with businesses to support them, and integrate CSR and sustainability into their business operations, he explained.

“As businesses evolve their approach to adopting and implementing CSR initiatives and practices, it is important for companies to evaluate their responsible business practices across the four impact areas of the CSR Label: Workplace, Marketplace, Community and Environment.” Belhoul added,” Belhoul added.

Founded in 2004, the Dubai Chamber’s Centre for Responsible Business (CRB) is the first institution of its kind in the UAE that plays a leading role in promoting corporate social responsibility. The Centre encourages member companies of the Chamber to adopt responsible business practices, which ultimately enhance their performance and competitiveness.

