Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Hatta Traders Council discuss joint plans and initiatives

Dubai Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a meeting at its headquarters that was joined by members of the Hatta Traders Council.

Representatives from both sides discussed new projects, plans and initiatives to support Hatta’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and drive the area’s economic growth and development.

Participants explored new ways to collaborate and align efforts to achieve the objectives of the Hatta Master Development Plan, which is based on the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and provide support to Emirati entrepreneurs in the area.

Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, chairman of Dubai Chambers, noted that Dubai Chambers is fully committed to implementing the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which aims to drive Dubai’s sustainable economic growth and development and achieve sustainability. He stressed the comprehensive plan for the development of Hatta, which is included within the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, as “an important step in accelerating the pace of growth in the region and enhancing the competitiveness of its business environment”.

He said that the Chamber is coordinating with the Hatta Traders Council to transform the development model in Hatta into a comprehensive economic development plan. He revealed there would soon be a number of renewable projects to be launched in Hatta, and added that Dubai Chambers would offer its valuable expertise and resources to support the implementation process.

Mana Ahmed Al Kaabi, chairman of the Hatta Traders Council, said, “We are working closely with Dubai Chamber of Commerce as we develop plans and strategies for the next phase which contributes to achieving the ambitions of the Emirate as well as enhancing the process of transforming Hatta into a new center for pioneering development projects.”

Al Kaabi added that empowering young Emirati entrepreneurs, enhancing their competitiveness and their ability to excel and succeed, investing in their capabilities for the benefit of the development process are other top priorities of the Council.

Operating under the umbrella of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, the Hatta Traders Council was recently established by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council. The Hatta Traders Council will play a major role in developing trade, investment and tourism in Hatta, as well as transforming it into a leading destination that attracts projects and drives sustainable development and growth.

