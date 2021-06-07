Dubai Chamber, eBay team up to help UAE businesses grow online sales globally

The UAE companies will receive practical training through tailor-made support with starting a new store and expanding their business on eBay.com

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and eBay have signed a memorandum of understanding to help Chamber member companies and UAE businesses go global and boost their online sales abroad by leveraging eBay.com.

Through the eBay for Business - UAE Programme, UAE companies will receive practical training through tailor-made support with starting a new store and expanding their business on eBay.com, as well as customised support from eBay’s advisory team.

Participants will be granted access to tools and solutions needed to reach global markets and grow their business with access to over 185 million active users on eBay worldwide and a dedicated page on eBay.com offering support and expertise that is designed to support UAE businesses that are keen to expand their global reach through eBay to 190 markets worldwide including USA, Europe, Asia and many more.

Additional benefits may include personal training program by eBay’s team, free listings, support with setting up on eBay and more. Dubai Chamber Trusted e-Network members, a community of trusted trading partners and service providers, will be entitled to exclusive benefits granted by eBay.

The partnership and programme will see the two entities collaborate on joint events and workshops educating companies about the advantages of selling on eBay and the process of setting up on the platform.

Following the signing of the MoU between Dubai Chamber and eBay, Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice-President of International Relations, Dubai Chamber described the partnership as an important development that will help UAE companies boost their digital skills, expand their global reach and capitalise on new business opportunities emerging in global markets that are seeing growing consumer demand.

“We are proud to join forces with a market leader like eBay that can offer far reaching benefits that can help UAE businesses take their online sales to the next level and realise their e-commerce ambitions. This strategic partnership complements Dubai Chamber’s ongoing efforts to support the growth of Dubai’s digital economy and provide our members, and SMEs in particular, with access to knowledge, tools and benefits that can help them thrive and grow their business beyond borders,” said Al Hashemi.

Ilya Kretov, GM global emerging markets at eBay said: “We are proud to cooperate with our colleagues from the Dubai Chamber of Commerce which represents and supports SMBs throughout the UAE, to enable UAE sellers create new revenue streams and business continuity during this turbulent and uncertain times. During Covid-19 we experienced an extensive growth of 28 per cent in new UAE sellers joining eBay with an UAE seller selling an item every 90 seconds on the platform.”

Kretov added: “We see in the UAE one of our top markets target, and we wish to further extend our support to grow local sellers. With over 185 million buyers from all over the world, 250 million product searches a day and access to more than 190 markets worldwide, eBay offers UAE SMBs the opportunity to go global from their own laptop – we encourage you to visit us at export.ebay.com to learn more and start selling globally.”

There are around 5,000 UAE-based companies that currently sell on eBay. Over 300,000 items were exported by the UAE based sellers during 2020. Product categories that have seen the highest demand are: electronics, automotive parts, fashion, collectibles, and home and garden and other branded products. The top buying countries from UAE are the US, Germany, UK, France, Canada, Australia. — business@khaleejtimes.com