Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launched

The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses was launched in Dubai to attract more family-owned businesses from across the globe, as well as to help local businesses in terms of succession.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, attended the launch of the Centre at the Dubai Chambers head office in Dubai on Tuesday.
“The launch of this centre helps us become closer to the community of family-owned businesses and provide services to them. The objective of the centre is to collaborate close[ly] with family-owned businesses and enhance awareness,” said Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, chairman of Dubai Chambers.
He said Dubai and the centre will provide an optimal ecosystem to ensure the continuity of the family businesses, and help the seamless succession from one generation to another.
“Dubai has provided an ecosystem for all family-owned businesses regardless of their nationalities. We are sparing no efforts to support this ecosystem,” he said.
