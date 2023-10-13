Dubai: Bank warns residents of suspicious messages, unknown links

Airline has been using data analysis for a long time
A top UAE bank has warned residents to be wary of the spread of suspicious messages and unknown links through social media platforms and through text messages.
EmiratesNBD said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that these messages may urge users to join groups or request clicks on unknown links.
The bank urged residents to refrain from clicking such suspicious and unfamiliar links and to first verify the authenticity of these messages, before doing so.
Khaleej Times is now on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join.
"Emirates NBD warns against the spread of suspicious messages through WhatsApp, text messages, and social media platforms. These messages may urge users to join groups or request clicks on unknown links. Users are advised to exercise caution, refrain from clicking on any unfamiliar links, and verify the authenticity of messages with the sender before taking any action," EmiratedNBD said in its post.
ALSO READ:
Airline has been using data analysis for a long time
Growth reinforces ADX’s position as a preferred destination for ETFs
Downtown Dubai registered the highest sales rate per square foot
The complex is expected to generate up to 50,000 jobs and contribute Dh90-Dh120 billion to the country's economy
The company has also updated its logo
Goal is to double bilateral non-oil trade to reach $1.5 billion annually during next five years
'The global economy is limping along, not sprinting,' says Fund
It is likely to result in a lower cost of borrowing for Indian companies