Dubai: Bank warns residents of suspicious messages, unknown links

The bank urged residents to verify the authenticity of these messages

Published: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 9:20 PM

A top UAE bank has warned residents to be wary of the spread of suspicious messages and unknown links through social media platforms and through text messages.

EmiratesNBD said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that these messages may urge users to join groups or request clicks on unknown links.

The bank urged residents to refrain from clicking such suspicious and unfamiliar links and to first verify the authenticity of these messages, before doing so.

"Emirates NBD warns against the spread of suspicious messages through WhatsApp, text messages, and social media platforms. These messages may urge users to join groups or request clicks on unknown links. Users are advised to exercise caution, refrain from clicking on any unfamiliar links, and verify the authenticity of messages with the sender before taking any action," EmiratedNBD said in its post.

