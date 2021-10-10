Business
Dubai announces public-private partnership projects worth nearly $25 billion

Reuters/Dubai
Filed on October 10, 2021
Investments include seven urban development projects.

The government of Dubai on Sunday announced a diversified portfolio of public-private partnership (PPP) projects worth more than Dh25 billion ($6.81 billion).

The investments, announced at a PPP conference held in the regional tourism and business hub, include seven urban development projects worth Dh22.58 billion, 14 road and transport projects worth Dh2.39 billion and eight projects in health and safety at Dh526 million ($1 = Dh3.6724).




