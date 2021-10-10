Dubai announces public-private partnership projects worth nearly $25 billion
Investments include seven urban development projects.
The government of Dubai on Sunday announced a diversified portfolio of public-private partnership (PPP) projects worth more than Dh25 billion ($6.81 billion).
The investments, announced at a PPP conference held in the regional tourism and business hub, include seven urban development projects worth Dh22.58 billion, 14 road and transport projects worth Dh2.39 billion and eight projects in health and safety at Dh526 million ($1 = Dh3.6724).
Under the directives of @HHShkMohd, #Dubai Department of Finance announces new PPP projects worth AED25 billion. The announcement was made at the Dubai International PPP Conference being held under the patronage of @HamdanMohammed at Expo 2020 Dubai.https://t.co/ctZOCW41pV pic.twitter.com/jBCbuJk38s— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 10, 2021
