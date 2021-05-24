DSCE approves work plan to implement laws regulating district cooling services in Dubai

The meeting discussed many topics, including Resolution No. (6) of 2021 issued by the Dubai Executive Council to regulate district cooling services in the Emirate.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), chaired the 65th meeting of the council, which was held virtually on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice-Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; along with board members Dawood Al Hajiri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Abdulla bin Kalban, Managing Director of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA); Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of Emirates National Oil Company (Enoc); Frederick Chemin, General Manager of Dubai Petroleum; and Nasser Abu Shehab, CEO of the Strategy & Corporate Governance Sector at the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA).

The meeting discussed many topics, including Resolution No. (6) of 2021 issued by the Dubai Executive Council to regulate district cooling services in the Emirate. It aims to develop a legislative framework for cooling services in Dubai. This increases their efficiency and the activities related to generating, distributing, and selling cooling capacity, as well as issuing permits and complaints management.

The meeting also discussed aligning the circular economy with the Demand Side Management Strategy in Dubai, creating the Circular Economy Committee at the DSCE. It also reviewed electricity and water savings in Dubai in 2020; enhancing the Demand Side Management Strategy to empower the circular economy in Dubai, particularly in the electricity, water, fuel, and waste sectors in line with the UAE Circular Economy Policy, which was announced recently.

“The meeting reviewed details of the action plan to implement the legislative framework and laws related to issuing and regulating district cooling services to improve operational performance and provide the best prices for customers. In the coming months, policies and laws aiming to increase district cooling in Dubai will be implemented based on best practices and technologies. This supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance sustainable development and increase the share of clean and renewable energy sources,” said Al Tayer.

“We also discussed the progress in implementing the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy to provide 75 per cent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050, and the Demand Side Management Strategy 2030, which aims to reduce electricity and water use by 30 per cent by 2030. This achieves the directives of the wise leadership and supports our efforts to realise Dubai’s vision for the transition to a green economy,” added Al Tayer.

“In the past months, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and the Regulatory and Supervisory Bureau for Electricity and Water of Dubai studied the appropriate regulatory framework for the district cooling market in Dubai. District cooling companies and organisations also took part in the study to ensure best practices that increase the efficiency of district cooling and make it the best choice for customers while providing competitive prices to them, taking into consideration the development of Dubai’s infrastructure,” said Al Muhairbi. — business@khaleejtimes.com