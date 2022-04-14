Dr Al Jaber visits Enviroserve, Unilever's factory in Dubai Industrial City

Dr Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology. — Supplied photo

The visits are part of the Ministry's efforts to communicate directly with its partners in the industrial sector.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 14 Apr 2022, 3:59 AM Last updated: Thu 14 Apr 2022, 4:02 AM

Dr Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, visited Enviroserve, a company specialising in electronic waste, and the Unilever factory, which is the largest manufacturer of liquid personal care products in the Middle East and North Africa. Both firms are located in Dubai Industrial City (DI), part of Tecom Group.

The visits are part of the Ministry's efforts to communicate directly with its partners in the industrial sector, follow up on innovative industrial projects and continue to develop an environment that contributes to enhancing the sector’s success based on the foundations of innovation, sustainability and ability to shape the future.

The ministry also believes the ideas and operations of leading companies can assist in its efforts to raise the industrial sector’s contribution to the national economy, and enhance the UAE’s global position as an attractive destination for investment.

Enviroserve's facility is the largest of its kind in the world and extends over an area of 280,000 square feet. It has a total integrated processing capacity of 100,000 tonnes of specialised waste, including the ability to process 39,000 tonnes of electronic and electrical waste annually.

The facility, which operates without gas or liquid emissions, features a mechanical separation process free of chemical residues and uses industrial air filtration, allowing recovery rates of 96 per cent, which results in 38 million kilogrammes of waste removed from landfills every year.

The Unilever factory, which has obtained international quality certificates, is the largest manufacturer of liquid personal care products in the Middle East and North Africa, producing nearly 400 brands. Used by more than 3.4 billion people in 190 countries, its product range includes beauty products, personal care, home care, food and refreshments. The Unilever factory in Dubai Industrial City is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and North Africa, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Turkey.

Al Jaber was briefed by Malek Sultan Al Malek, director-general of the Dubai Development Authority and Group CEO of Tecom Group, and Saud Abu Al Shawareb, managing director of Dubai Industrial City, about DI’s future plans, and discussed the ambitions of the manufacturers in the coming period.

Global Destination for Industrial Companies

Al Jaber commended the advanced infrastructure and integrated solutions Dubai Industrial City provides to manufacturers, companies and investors. He also commended the advanced capabilities of Enviroserve and Unilever’s factory and their contribution to the industrial development in the UAE through their innovative and pioneering models.

Al Jaber said: “Through these visits, we aim to discuss ways to provide a supportive business environment for local and international investors in the industrial sector, in line with the Ministry’s strategy to transform the UAE into a major hub for future industries and advanced industries, as well as assist in opening up new regional and global markets to UAE-made products.”

Unilever’s factory, which was established in the UAE in 1992, is the largest factory for liquid personal care products in the MENA region, with an investment value of Dh1 billion. The company’s cosmetics and personal care products that are manufactured in this factory bear the Made in the UAE mark and, as the facility flourishes, there are estimates that the number of countries to which its products will be exported will increase to more than 40 by 2023.

Sanjeev Kakar, Executive Vice-President of Unilever in the Middle East and North Africa, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, gave a detailed explanation of Unilever and its factory, which has obtained international quality certificates. Its nearly 400 brands reach 190 countries and are used by more than 3.4 billion people, and include beauty products, personal care, home care, food and refreshments. The Unilever factory in Dubai Industrial City is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and North Africa, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Turkey.

Kakar said: “Unilever’s Dubai Personal Care (DPC) Factory is a testament to our commitment in driving sustainability in our operations. It’s recognition in 2020 by the World Economic Forum as a 4th Industrial Revolution Lighthouse - the first in UAE and first non-energy site in MENA - is a demonstration of the benefits of leveraging technology to not only drive radical leaps in development, but also a more sustainable footprint. DPC has delivered an 84% reduction in CO2 emissions from energy along with a 22% energy consumption reduction (per tonne of production), with 90% of effluent reused. We are now focused towards achieving Unilever commitment to net zero emissions by 2030.”

He also noted that the company has a strong sustainability agenda, as it achieved 100 per cent renewable electricity in 2019, and reinforced its commitment to combating climate change and protecting the environment by announcing its goal of achieving zero emissions through its own operations by 2030. Processing and reusing 90 percent of generated wastewater, the plant is an impressive example of a manufacturing facility that supports the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030 through innovation and development of a knowledge-based hub and sustainable industrial activities.

Al Jaber was accompanied by Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry, Osama Amir Fadl, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Accelerators Sector, Abdullah Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Development Sector, and Eng. Farah AlZarooni, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Specifications and Legislations Sector. — business@khaleejtimes.com