DP World, Emergent Cold Latin America kick off construction of temperature-controlled warehouse in Dominican Republic

Wam file photo

DP World plans to develop 3 million square metres of land for free zones to promote the Dominican Republic as an attractive destination for the region’s manufacturing and logistics companies.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 5:44 PM Last updated: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 5:47 PM

DP World and Emergent Cold Latin America began the construction of a modern refrigerated warehouse in the Dominican Republic with a groundbreaking ceremony held today.

The warehouse is being built within the DP World Economic Zone on the Punta Caucedo peninsula to provide clients of both companies with cold chain solutions that will be integrated into their respective supply chains. The warehouse in the Dominican Republic will be the first in a series in Latin America following a collaboration agreement signed by DP World and Emergent Cold Latin America earlier this year. The agreement covers the development of warehouses for controlled temperature logistics services within the DP World Economic Zones in the region, including DP World Posorja in Ecuador and DP World Callao in Peru.

The groundbreaking, which marked the formal start of construction, took place in the presence of the President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman and CEO of DP World, Neal Rider, CEO of Emergent Cold Latin America, and the CEO of DP World’s operations in the Dominican Republic, Morten Johansen. The ceremony was also attended by Víctor Ito Bisonó, Minister of Industry and Commerce, and Eduardo Sanz Lovatón, Director of the General Customs Directorate.

During his speech, Sulayem said the alliance with Emergent Cold Latin America and the construction of a modern refrigerated warehouse fit perfectly with DP World´s vision, not just for the Dominican Republic but also for the wider region.

DP World plans to develop 3 million square metres of land for free zones to promote the Dominican Republic as an attractive destination for the region’s manufacturing and logistics companies.

“DP World in the Dominican Republic is a world-class logistics provider. After expanding our main berth two years ago, we have achieved unprecedented results, creating greater opportunities for the country to generate new trade agreements, increase conductivity, and be more competitive. On this occasion, we have formed a partnership with Emergent Cold Latin America to raise the standards of refrigerated supply chains in the Dominican marketplace,” said Sulayem.

“Our goal is to further strengthen the country’s capacity — with a port, logistics centre and manufacturing, integrated in a single place — attracting foreign investment and generating thousands of jobs, which will encourage the Dominican economy while raising the quality of life of its people”, Bin Sulayem added.

“This alliance with DP World is an important step to constructing the highest quality cold storage network in Latin America. DP World is a fundamental player in the region, and we share their commitment to growth in the global foods market. We are keen to start work with DP World to provide more integral solutions for our clients,” said Rider.

— business@khaleejtimes.com