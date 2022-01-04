DP World and Senegal Government lay first stone for construction of Port of Ndayane

Dole, Al Ain Farms, Shield Me and Emirates Macaroni launched the Health Is My Wealth Program, a series of engaging community initiatives.
Business3 days ago
DP World and the Government of Senegal have laid the first stone to mark the start of construction of the new Port of Ndayane.
The stone laying ceremony follows the concession agreement signed in December 2020 between DP World and the Government of Senegal to build and operate a new port at Ndayane, about 50km from the existing Port of Dakar.
The ceremony was attended by Macky Sall, president of the Republic of Senegal, and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World, as well as a number of presidents of institutions, members of the government of Senegal, and local communities.
The investment of more than $1 billion in two phases to develop Port Ndayane, is DP World’s largest port investment in Africa to date, and the largest single private investment in the history of Senegal. The infrastructure project reflects the growing partnerships between Dubai and African markets aimed at supporting development in the continent.
Macky Sall said: “The development of modern, quality port infrastructure is vital for economic development. With the Port of Ndayane, Senegal will have state-of-the-art port infrastructure that will reinforce our country's position as a major trade hub and gateway in West Africa. It will unlock significant economic opportunities for local businesses, create jobs, and increase Senegal’s attractiveness to foreign investors. We are pleased to extend our collaboration with DP World to this project, which has already delivered great results with the operation of the container terminal at the Port of Dakar.”
Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said: “Today’s laying of the first stone not only marks the start of construction, but also turning the vision of President Sall, into reality. As the leading enabler of global trade, we will bring all our expertise, technology and capability to this port project, the completion of which will support Senegal’s development over the next century. We thank President Sall, his government, and the Port Authority for the trust and confidence placed in us.”
Phase 1 of the development of the port will include a container terminal with 840m of quay and a new 5km marine channel designed to handle two 336m vessels simultaneously, and capable of handling the largest container vessels in the world. It will increase container handling capacity by 1.2 million Twenty Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) a year. In phase 2, an additional container quay of 410m will be developed.
DP World’s plans also include the development of an economic/industrial zone next to the port and near the Blaise Diagne International Airport, creating an integrated multimodal transportation, logistics and industrial hub.
Business3 days ago
Reliance will work with Faradion management and accelerate its plans to commercialise the technology through building integrated and end-to-end Giga scale manufacturing in India.
Business3 days ago
The lounge-restaurant offers blockchain community, and thrill-seekers a unique opportunity to get a glimpse of what the digital future looks like.
Business4 days ago
Sectors will have to brace for constant changes to remain afloat as evolving trends give rise to new opportunities.
Business4 days ago
The official working hours will be 9 working hours per day Monday-Thursday
Business1 week ago
ITS has been operating and catering to the travel needs of UAE residents for more than 40 years
Business1 week ago
The world witnessed several high-profile ransomware attacks in 2021, which had devastating economic ramifications for those targeted
Business1 week ago
It would be helpful if a business can recover input credit on the fixed monthly rental without monitoring the actual usage and forfeit the VAT credit on the excess usage, if any.
Business1 week ago