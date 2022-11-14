Dh250m new plant is pivotal to Hotpack's 7-fold growth plan

Hotpack Global, a UAE-based food packaging products manufacturer, said on Monday that its Dh250 million new plant, to be launched on Friday at National Industries Park (NIP), would mark a key milestone in its ambitious strategy to achieve seven-fold growth by 2030 to position itself as a leading global player in this sector.

Currently the largest food packaging products manufacturer in the Middle East with over 3,500 products in its portfolio and 11 plants in the UAE, Hotpack Global plans to raise capital for its aggressive expansion through an equity partner, and later through an initial public offering.

The purpose-built plant will produce Hotpack’s high-performance and sustainable PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) packaging products. The facility will also function as a centre that combines various Hotpack operations including manufacturing, e-commerce, logistics, and marketing, senior officials of the packaging products giant said at a media briefing.

Abdul Jebbar PB, group managing director of Hotpack Global, said the new plant is the group’s most technologically advanced facility yet. “In keeping with our pledge to spearhead the eco-friendly food packaging products initiatives to decrease pollution, the plant generates zero per cent waste and is environmentally friendly. The NIP plant is equipped to consume 100 per cent post-consumer recycled (PCR) PET material in the extrusion process ensuring a circular supply chain,” said Jebbar.

He said the 500,000 square feet facility would integrate various divisions of Hotpack under one roof and localise its operations to increase efficiency. It will serve as a one-stop shop for high-performance and sustainable PET packaging. “With our large warehouse that has a capacity of 35,000 pallet storage spaces, this facility will also function as our export hub.”

Abdulla Al Jasmi, head of National Industries Park, said the addition of manufacturers like Hotpack would significantly contribute to the company’s position as a leader in the UAE’s industrial sector.

“The government aims to boost the manufacturing sector’s contribution to the economy over the next few years by creating an industrial identity to support domestic products and promote the sector globally. NIP will work with manufacturers like Hotpack to support this goal.”

Zainudeen PB, group executive director of Hotpack Global, said the NIP plant is a technological marvel, equipped with cutting-edge extrusion, thermoforming, and printing machines from the leading equipment providers in the world.

“The facility successfully achieves complete automation of the process by incorporating robotic packaging systems, automatic roll handling systems, and vendor-neutral archives for warehouse material handling. Thus, we can reduce human intervention and provide one of the most hygienic and efficient food packaging solutions in the world,” he said.

Anwar PB, group technical director at Hotpack Global, said the plant would enable the company to bring sustainable packaging solutions to global customers compared to the traditional food packaging formulae available in the market. “We are ready to launch thermal-resistant PET cups – Compressed PET lite – which can withstand 100-degree.

Started in 1995, Hotpack Global recently opened its first manufacturing plant in Doha, Qatar to produce Hotpack paper products. The company has also expanded its e-commerce store to all GCC countries and launched numerous sales centres in Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain to augment its manufacturing and logistics operations.

It currently exports its products to over 100 countries around the world and has direct operations in 15 countries and serves 25,000 international and local brands with 3,500 employees.

