Dewa receives 29 EOIs to implement first phase of desalination project at Hassyan complex

This is the first project implemented by Dewa using the IWP model

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 3:55 PM

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has received 29 expressions of interest (EOIs) to implement the first phase of its 120 million gallons per day (MIGD) Hassyan sea water reverse osmosis plant (SWRO) project using the independent water producer (IWP) model. This is the first project implemented by Dewa using the IWP model, which will run in phases during 2025 and 2026.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dewa, highlighted that the utility uses clean solar power to desalinate seawater using the latest Reverse Osmosis (RO) technologies, which consume less energy. This supports the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dewa

“According to our plans, 100 per cent of desalinated water will be produced by a mix of clean energy that uses both renewable energy and waste heat. This will allow Dubai to exceed global targets for using clean energy to desalinate water. Increasing the operational efficiency in decoupling desalination from electricity production will save around Dh13 billion and reduce carbon emissions by 2030,” added Al Tayer.

Dewa has appointed a consortium of companies, including Deloitte, WSP and Addleshaw Goddard, to provide consultancy services for the desalination project at the Hassyan complex.