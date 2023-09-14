Danube Properties launch Dh2.5 billion project Oceanz in Dubai

Project to offer infinity 360-degree ocean views, and interiors & luxury furnishings by Tonino Lamborghini Casa

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 14 Sep 2023, 8:53 PM

Riding high on strong investor demand, Danube Properties, the fastest-growing private real estate developer in the UAE, has launched Oceanz. Oceanz with a development value exceeding Dh2.5 billion – that once built at the Dubai Maritime City, will offer unlimited views of the magnificent Arabian Gulf and a new leisure and cruise tourism hub next to the historic Shindagha heritage village.

When completed in the first quarter of 2027, Oceanz will rise 51 floors above the ground including a six-level podium filled with car parking and community facilities with 44 floors of residential properties, and deliver 1,250 residential units including studio apartments, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments and a few retail stores. Like most other Danube projects, homes at Oceanz also come with more than 40 community, health and lifestyle amenities including health club, infinity swimming pools, sports arena, tennis court, barbecue area, jogging track, doctor on call, nanny on board among other facilities.

In terms of the number of units and development value, Oceanz is Danube Properties’ largest project announced to date and the first on the Arabian Gulf coast overlooking a large body of water. Due to its location, facilities and amenities, apartments at Oceanz will see value appreciating and command a higher rental income for homebuyers in the coming years.

Oceanz is Danube Properties’ 25th residential project in nine years since the company started development activities in 2014 and the 10th project to be launched in the last 19 months, that translates to one project launches in less than every two months – making it also the busiest and the fastest-growing private real estate developer in the UAE.

“As demand for homes continues to grow, we are committed to bring more supplies in the market to meet the rising demand. The launch of Oceanz – our third project in three months – reflects our strong commitment to offer a great variety of residential options to homebuyers and help rebalance the market to create a win-win situation for all stakeholders,” Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said.

“Despite global economic headwinds in certain parts of the world, the real estate market in Dubai is performing extremely well and outperforming almost all other global property markets – thanks to the visionary and wise leadership of the country. Homes within Oceanz come with infinite ocean views – unmatched in the market. Once completed, the surrounding areas around Oceanz will match the famous residential apartments in Malibu or Miami in the United States. In three years, Dubai Maritime City will be compared to some of the most sought-after coastal properties in the world and the value of each apartment will appreciate to a completely different level. This way, at the prices that we are offering today, home buyers could sell it at double the price on handover.”

Prices of residential units start from Dh1.1 million for a studio apartment, making them an attractive proposition for home buyers and investors who could benefit from the continuous price appreciation as the real estate sector is witnessing increase in demand. Danube Properties’ homes come with a trend-setting 1 percent monthly payment plan, following the initial deposits – making home acquisition more affordable and attractive.

Danube Properties maintains a policy of launching one project at a time, sell it out, then appoint a contractor to build the project, before launching the next one.

In addition to launching projects and building them, Danube Properties will also deliver three projects this year including Wavez (delivered), Jewelz and Olivz. Most of the projects launched in 2022 and 2023 are ahead of the construction and delivery schedule. The company has recently sold out the Elitz 3 project launched in August 2023.

Oceanz is Danube Properties’ 5th project so far this year. Oceanz with Italian Interiors and Luxury Furnishings by Tonino Lamborghini Casa will offer 360-degree panoramic views of the endless ocean every single day.

Apartments within Oceanz will be smart and sustainable homes and will consume less energy – in line with the UAE’s commitment to sustainability.

Danube Properties offers homeowners a 10-year Golden Visa – especially those who qualify as per the investment criteria – subject to government approval.