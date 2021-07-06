DAE signs agreements to sell aircraft valued at $500m
The post-pandemic market for trading aircraft assets is robust.
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd announced today that its leasing division DAE Capital recently signed agreements to sell nine narrow and wide body aircraft with a total market value of approximately $500 million.The aircraft sales are all expected to close in 2021.
Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, said: “The post-pandemic market for trading aircraft assets is robust. These transactions demonstrate DAE’s ability to originate and trade aircraft assets with a lease attached from high quality airline credits.” — business@khaleejtimes.com
