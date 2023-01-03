Indian rupee recovers against UAE dirham

Sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the appreciation bias, say forex traders

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 3 Jan 2023, 10:06 AM

The Indian rupee appreciated nine paise to 82.69 against the US dollar (22.53 versus the UAE dirham) in early trade on Tuesday, as crude oil prices retreated from elevated levels.

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the appreciation bias.

At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 82.69 against the dollar, registering a rise of nine paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee declined 17 paise to close at 82.78 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index — which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies — rose 0.03 per cent to 103.55.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.30 per cent to $85.65 per barrel.

“India’s December Manufacturing PMI came in at 57.8 against 55.7 in November. This shows that the economy is still resilient as has also been evident from other high-frequency indicators such as car sales and core sector data,” IFA Global Research Academy said in a research note.

The rupee is likely to trade in an 82.55-82.85 range with sideways price action, it added.

In the Indian equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 24.82 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 61,142.97. The broader NSE Nifty fell 5.25 points or 0.03 per cent to 18,192.20.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs2.12 billion, according to exchange data.

(With inputs from PTI)

