Peugeot reports surge in first-quarter sales

SUV models including the 3008 and 5008 drove growth with sales up 173 per cent and 254 per cent respectively

As Peugeot continues to buck the automotive industry with its strong comeback into the GCC, the French automaker announced positive sales results in its first quarter.

Buoyed by a successful performance to the fourth quarter in 2020, recent figures released by Peugeot indicate an increase of 210 per cent and 420 per cent for its passenger and light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments respectively.

During Q1 of 2021, Peugeot expanded its operations in key markets such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain, growing its customer base and resulting in a significant increase in sales. Its passenger vehicle sales more than tripled, with products such as the 3008 SUV and 5008 SUV driving growth by 173 per cent and 254 per cent respectively and the 508 increasing by 270 per cent.

With the onset of Covid-19, Peugeot struck key deals with Noon, Amazon and DHL to support the rise of e-commerce. In addition, the brand prioritised the production of LCVs like the Partner, which accounted for a significant proportion of new vehicles in the GCC, to support deliveries and distribution networks. This resulted in the brand’s LCV segment performing strongly with sales up by 420 per cent.

Rakesh Nair, managing director for European Brands at Stellantis ME, said: “As we come to grips with the challenging market conditions, these positive results set the framework for a positive year ahead. As the brand’s resurgence in the region continues apace, this increase in sales is testament to our promise of becoming the best high-end generalist brand in the market and providing our customers with models that capture the imagination. We hope to continue this growth and look forward to launching all-new and exciting models in the region over the coming months.”

On the back of this success, Peugeot will be launching new models over the next few months including the new 3008 PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle), new 208 hatchback and new Landtrek pickup.

