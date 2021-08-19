Khaleej Times to host 4th Artelligence forum on Sept 13

IBM will be the lead sponsor and Zoho Corporation is one of the gold sponsors.

Khaleej Times has announced the fourth edition of Artelligence – The Artificial Intelligence Forum, which will be held on September 13 in a hybrid format under the patronage of the National Programme for Artificial Intelligence.

AI has created unparalleled efficiencies across business functions and industries, where leading global companies have implemented AI-enabled solutions and are allocating significant budgets in cognitive and AI systems. And with the ongoing pandemic, the mandate for organisation-wide digital transformation has never been clearer.

Artelligence — the first of its kind in the region — has witnessed the rise of AI in the public and private sectors. It has also contributed immensely to the region's efforts in pushing the boundaries related to AI.

Artelligence 2021 will bring together subject matter experts, and business and technology leaders to share their unprecedented insights on robotic process automation, the AI-enabled cybersecurity landscape, cloud computing, AI use cases in healthcare, the future of AI in the region, AI regulations and policies, and much more.

