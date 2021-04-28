- EVENTS
Hardee’s, Americana Group launch Ramadan initiative
Hardee’s and the Americana Group have announced that they have joined hands with the Make-A-Wish United Arab Emirates organisation, to launch the ‘When the stars align’ initiative for the Holy Month of Ramadan.
The initiative is designed to spread joy and bring alive the dreams of children with critical illnesses across the UAE. Through the initiative Hardee’s and Make-A-Wish UAE will be granting the wishes of four different children by offering them their dream games, electronics, or even backyard playground under Make a Wish’s ‘I wish to have’ category.
Hussein Kandil, marketing director of Americana Group, Hardee’s, noted that the Holy Month is all about the spirit of giving, and what better way to honour this than by spreading joy and bring smiles on young faces that need it the most. He also said that Hardee’s cherishes the value of giving and is honored to partner with the organisation to give back to the community and make a difference in someone’s life.
“We are really fortunate and grateful to partner with Make-A-Wish UAE and launch this initiative which showcases that when the Hardee’s and Make a Wish stars and efforts align, we can turn small or big dreams to reality. With this initiative and beyond, Hardee’s will continue to ‘Go All In’ for the young heroes of our community and empowering them to fulfill their dreams,” he said.
Hani Al Zubaidi, chief executive officer of Make-A-Wish UAE, extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to Americana and Hardee's for their generous support. "When the blessed month of Ramadan begins in the UAE every year, the wellspring of goodness and blessings prevail all over the country which delight the hearts and rekindle hope among people."
Al Zubaidi added: "We are delighted to be able to share the joy and happiness of our children with Hardees who are helping us celebrate the spirit of togetherness, charity and family cohesion during the month of Ramadan. The Month of Mercy highlights the good manners and kindness of all the community members in the UAE as well as their commitment to render great services in terms of helping the poor, assisting the needy and sharing whatever one has with others.”
