Galadari Brothers appointed UAE distributor by US firm Genie
Companies have same values that serve as engines that drive their respective successes
Dubai-based well-diversified group Galadari Brothers has been appointed distributor by US-based firm Genie, a manufacturer of aerial work platforms used in construction, maintenance and warehouse stocking and equipment installation.
Genie is a subsidiary of New York Stock Exchange-listed Fortune 500 company Terex. Under the deal, Galadari Brothers has been appointed distributor for the whole of the UAE market by the American company. Both the companies are well-respected names in their respective fields and countries; hence, this partnership creates strong synergies between the two companies.
Mohamed Yahya Kazi Meeran, Director and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers, said Galadari Heavy Equipment Division and Genie Industries share not just strength and reputation in the marketplace — they also have the same values that serve as the engines that drive their respective successes.
“This partnership will enable both companies to create a synergy that will be felt by customers in a market like the UAE, which deserves no less than the best product offerings and services,” he said.
Sharbel Kordahi, Managing Director of Terex Aerial Work Platforms for the Middle East, Southern Africa, Russia and CIS, said the deal will cover distribution of all product lines of Terex. “Galadari Brothers is a flagship name in the UAE. They have a strong sales team, aftermarket support and know the market as they are into the business for over 50 years. So it is our privilege to be associated with this group,” said Kordahi.
He said the UAE has always been a very strong market for aerial work platforms and the market is going to grow quickly in the post-Covid-19 era.
“Hence, it is very important for us to have a strong partner in the market who can sell not just the product but also provide financial support to customers and have a presence nationwide,” added Kordahi.
Meeran and Kordahi signed the agreement in Dubai in the presence of Suhail Galadari, Director of Galadari Brothers; Mohammed Galadari, Director of Galadari Brothers; Samer Khalid, CEO of the Heavy Equipment Division at Galadari Brothers; Amer Azmi, Divisional Sales Manager of Trucks and Heavy Equipment at Galadari Brothers; and Johan Gericke, Territory Sales Manager at Terex Aerial Work Platforms.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
