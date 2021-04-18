- EVENTS
BPG revenue, clients rise in Q1
PR firm makes key appointments to senior management team
Public relations firm BPG, a part of the WPP network, reported a positive first quarter this year, having clocked up new business wins worth more than 35 per cent of 2020 revenue and growing revenue from top clients by 31 per cent year-on-year.
Operating from its hubs in Dubai and Kuwait, with spokes in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the Levant, BPG bagged clients across a wide spectrum of industries, including fintech, financial sector, edtech, construction, technology, tourism, entertainment and healthcare.
“Digital media consumption is growing in the pandemic era, while media, communications, creativity, innovation and technology are all converging,” Avi Bhojani, CEO of BPG, said in a statement.
“As our clients transform and adapt to this rapidly-changing business environment, BPG is also adapting and innovating.”
BPG has also strengthened its senior leadership team with key appointments, naming Ryan Dunlap as senior vice-president and chief strategy officer. Vaibhav Paranjpe has been named senior vice-president and head of finance and administration.
“Having broken down siloes of traditional organizational structures, BPG’s model has omnichannel teams built around clients, with one client lead as the brand custodian. In the pandemic era, this has helped us continue to deliver return on investments for our clients,” said Ketaki Banga, executive vice-president at BPG Dubai.
“Adapting with agility to the behavioural shifts in media consumption, we focused on creating an exploratory content journey that is impactful and unique to each consumer,” added Souheil Arabi, president of BPG Kuwait.
