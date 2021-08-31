Corporate lawyer granted Golden Visa
Mathew has been part of several merger and acquisitions transactions in the region.
Sujith Mathew, a Dubai-based corporate law specialist, has been granted the Golden Visa by the UAE authorities.
The Indian national specialises in corporate law and transaction advisory services, with core practice areas including mergers and acquisitions, investment advisory, corporate structuring, and legal drafting. He has been part of several merger and acquisitions transactions in the region.
“I am honoured and grateful for being granted the UAE Golden Visa. I am extremely thankful to UAE and leaders of UAE for giving me the platform and opportunity to perform at the highest level,” Mathew said.
Mathew has worked in India and England before starting his practice in the UAE. He is presently a designated Partner and Legal Consultant Al Madhani & Al Shamsi Advocates and Legal Consultants.
“The regulatory and investment ecosystem ideally makes UAE an investment destination providing more opportunities for legal advisory services. We wish to continue serving investors and businesses for attracting more FDI and cementing UAE place as the preferred business destination of the Mena region,” Mathew added.
The Golden Visa system enables foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without a national sponsor and with 100 per cent ownership of their business on the UAE’s mainland. These visas will be issued for 5 or 10 years and will be renewed automatically. — business@khaleejtimes.com
