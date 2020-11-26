Colourful offers at super-sale weekend in UAE

reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 26, 2020 | Last updated on November 27, 2020 at 06.36 am

Retailers and shoppers alike expect a healthy turnout for this season’s super sale weekend.

It may go by several unique and colourful names, but one thing is clear: The tone will be all about shopping.

Retailers and shoppers alike expect a healthy turnout for this season’s super sale weekend, when once again the best of the best are on offer at massive discounts.

The UAE, in particular Dubai, is known world over to have a vibrant retail sector. Though indeed hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, brands have been able to strategise and bounce back, with the help of government measures as well.

Expo Centre Sharjah is prepared to run it back after a successful previous sale event not too long ago.

“We saw strong enthusiasm among residents for the first Big Shopper Sale and that is the primary reason we are organising a second edition this soon, which is very unusual for any trade or consumer event,” said CEO Saif Mohammed Al Midfa said.

Maya El Ayach, senior vice-president for growth and digital strategy at e-commerce major noon, said that their event is “truly the craziest”.

“Yellow Friday Sale was created for our customers and local businesses and is now the biggest of its kind in the Middle East,” she added.

Electronics retailer Sharaf DG’s online marketplace is now live with one of its biggest DG Friday promotions, with more than 250 verified sellers and over 40,000 offers up for grabs.

Up to 75 per cent discounts are being offered on over 5,500 brands. Additionally, shoppers can save more with certain payment options, including 10 per cent off using Visa and Mastercard from First Abu Dhabi Bank and Mashreq, and 10 per cent as well for debit card holders using Payit. DG Members, the company’s own loyalty programme, get an additional five per cent discount on over 5,000 products.

Fashion is also one of the biggest pulls of the season. Retailer Splash is hosting one of the biggest fashion sales of the year with discounts going up to 70 per cent.

“If you’re looking for a guilt-free shopping and a hot bargain then Splash is your destination,” marketing head Nikhil Chaturvedi said, adding that offers are available both in-store and online.

Safeer Group, on the other hand, is offering up to 50 per cent per cent off on fashion wear, footwear, accessories, homeware and toys.

“As we move forward into a sustainable economy after a long slump, a win-win opportunity is posed for the business as well as our valued customers. This positive atmosphere is elevated with excitement due to the arrival of the festive season, super-sale weekends and the much-awaited National Day long week celebrations,” said Manohar Himthani, COO of Eternity Style.

Homebox, meanwhile, says home stores are standing out from the rest. It is offering a flat 40 per cent off in-store and online purchases, plus an additional five per cent off if your bill is over Dh999.

Yateem Optician showrooms in the UAE are offering a wide range of designer branded sunglasses and spectacle frames from selected models at Dh499 for two pieces. “Avail this unique opportunity for the limited period of the super sale,” added general manager Mathews Jacob.

