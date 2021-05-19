Chamber examines legal aspects of commercial agencies

The virtual event was attended by over 230 participants, including business owners, managers and legal professionals.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with PwC Legal Middle East and The Oath Magazine recently organised a webinar which examined key legal aspects associated with operating commercial agencies in the UAE.

The virtual event was attended by over 230 participants, including business owners, managers and legal professionals. Participants learned about various types of commercial agencies, legislation protections, legal considerations and processes related to termination and disputes.

PwC Legal Middle East, who shared valuable insights on the changing landscape for commercial agencies in the UAE and the wider GCC region, as well as key trends and issues that are impacting these types of businesses.

“We continue to see businesses utilising agents as part of their business model to help navigate the requirements for doing business in the UAE and in particular to explore new sectors and markets. This is a timely event for many organisations ahead of Expo 2020 and as the post-pandemic economic landscape in the Middle East continues to recover and enter a new growth trajectory. There are many opportunities to leverage through well-structured agency arrangements,” said Darren Harris, Partner, Legal leader, PwC Legal Middle East.

Dubai Chamber regularly organises training seminars and workshops to raise awareness about important matters and issues impacting the business community in Dubai. These events fall in line with its strategic objectives of creating a favourable business environment and supporting business growth in the emirate.

Jehad Kazim, vice-president of Legal Services at Dubai Chamber, stressed the importance for business owners, managers and professionals to be fully informed about existing laws and issues related to commercial agencies so that they can make informed business decisions and stay competitive in a fast-changing market.

Kazim described the webinar as a productive learning experience for participants as the event provided a platform for them to raise questions, discuss common issues and benefit from practical advice shared by legal experts. — business@khaleejtimes.com