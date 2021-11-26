Casa Milano celebrates second anniversary

Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group, with Anis Sajan, vice-chairman of Danube Group and Azhar Sajan during the celebration of Casa brand turning two on Wednesday.

The two-year young venture led by Mohammed Azhar Sajan is set to take the luxury home improvement market to the next level.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 12:07 AM Last updated: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 12:09 AM

Casa Milano, the UAE’s premier luxury Sanitaryware & Tiles brand and retailer, celebrated its second anniversary with a bunch of new announcements on Wednesday 2021.

The showroom that boasts of a touch and feel concept, intensified by the state-of-the-art, exquisite products such as 24-carat gold tiles, faucets, hands-on experience of live showers, bathtubs, and Corian®, which are rarely found, announced its foray in to the e-commerce space with a soon to be launched dedicated website along with a mobile app. With this step, Casa Milano, the two-year young venture led by Mohammed Azhar Sajan, director, Casa Milano is definitely set to take the luxury home improvement market to the next level.

The luxury retailer, showcasing an exclusive assortment of uniquely designed washbasins, showers, faucets, tiles / slabs and solid surfaces manufactured by over 40 of the world’s top-notch brands including, Versace, Devon & Devon, Roberto Cavalli, Cristal & Bronze, Maison Valentina and Corian® along with their own range of sanitaryware has also ventured into designing & beautifying outdoor spaces with its bespoke landscaping & pool services and Parquet by Corà. Not only that, the brand is also planning to introduce a new department for kitchen in partnership with Arredo3.

The event also saw the launch of a highly anticipated catalogue which introduced new range of intricately designed sanitaryware and tiles which impressed the interior designers attending the event.

Sajan said: “Creating unique living experiences for the people with our bouquet of exquisite products and bespoke services, we aim for nothing but absolute perfection.” After much persuasion about letting us in on what’s in store for the Abu Dhabi showroom launch scheduled in the first half of December 2021, all he said was: “While we open the doors to our new showroom, you can expect to witness two mega partnerships getting formalised in the world of sanitaryware.”

— business@khaleejtimes.com