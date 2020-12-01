Bots answer over 62% of customer queries satisfactorily

Most e-commerce companies have been shifting to bots to complete orders.

Bots have been satisfactorily answering 62 per cent of customer queries in the e-commerce industry, reveals a new study conducted by the world’s leading customer support automation platform Verloop.io. This study becomes significant as it highlights the steady growth in the number of online transactions since the emergence of Covid in the world.

The survey analysed 1.8 million queries from 35 brands across the Middle East, South-East Asia and India to understand the average metrics that an e-commerce company should monitor to provide the required quality of customer service.

Gaurav Singh, Founder and CEO of Verloop.io, said: “Consumers will no longer tolerate sub-par digital support experiences as they may have before the crisis. Retailers have to ensure their brand is ready to provide consistent, instant, and accurate support experiences across devices and channels. Automation is providing customer support teams with the ability to handle large numbers of queries in accelerated time.”

“Most e-commerce companies have been shifting to bots to complete orders and handle the myriad customer queries they receive. E-commerce companies are dealing with impatient customers who demand service response as soon as possible,” he added.

Verloop.io enables businesses to automate customer support across channels and has processed over two billion queries from customers across its clients, with over 100 million unique users with a 92 per cent support query deflection and can automate up to 60 per cent within 30 days. The startup company has grown by 200 per cent (ARR) over the last two years.

The company recently collaborated with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution in the UAE to launch ADIB Chat Banking, the UAE’s first Emirati language customer care chatbot. The service is equipped with the unique ability to understand and respond to the Emirati Arabic dialect, in addition to classical Arabic.

Powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing, the chat application will enable users to fulfill their banking needs in real time and get personalised experiences on WhatsApp.

ADIB Chat Banking, which is accessible through WhatsApp, will support customers with general requests, offering instant access to key information about their account and finances. This includes providing customers with guidance on locating the nearest ATM or ADIB branch, updates on their account balances, existing card features and offers, or even issuing commands such as activating or freezing debit and covered cards. This is all achieved through a simple interface integrated with Artificial Intelligence.

Philip King, Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB, said: “ADIB Chat Banking is part of our drive towards enhancing our banking experience and providing customers with greater access to support services by introducing them on popular platforms, such as WhatsApp. Its introduction coincides with a time of growing customer demand for a simple and convenient banking service. This year we have experienced a surge in the usage of our digital offering, and we expect customers to immediately recognise the benefits of the ADIB Chat Banking service.” — business@khaleejtimes.com