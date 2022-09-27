Bitcoin bounces above $20,000 for first time in about a week

First platform to offer commission-free trading of local and regional stocks; New amana app offers key features such as fractional trading and personalized news
Bitcoin broke above $20,000 on Tuesday for the first time in about a week, as cryptocurrencies bounced, along with other risk-sensitive assets, in Asian trade.
The biggest cryptocurrency by market value, bitcoin , was up more than five per cent at $20,286. The second-biggest, ether, rose 4% to a one-week high of $1,389.
In the broader market the dollar eased slightly after soaring to fresh heights on Monday. — Reuters
Dubai’s metaverse strategy will boost regional and global economies besides bringing in innovation to attract new firms and projects to the hub of modern technology city
The volume of trade exchange between the two countries during the first half of this year amounted to Dh24.2 billion
The acquisition of these new jack-up rigs consolidates our position as the owner of one of the largest operating jack-up fleets in the world and will significantly boost company revenues and cash flows
Indian exports to the UAE, excluding petroleum products, grew from $5.17 billion during June-August last year to $5.92 billion during June-August 2022
Brent crude and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices slid to eight-month lows on Monday, last trading around $85 and $78, respectively
While global growth this year was still expected at three per cent, it is now projected to slow to 2.2 per cent in 2023, revised down from a forecast in June of 2.8 per cent
In the OECD guidelines, five TP methods have been proposed to assess the arm-length price, which can be categorised into traditional transaction methods, and transactional profit methods