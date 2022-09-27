Bitcoin bounces above $20,000 for first time in about a week

A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration. — Reuters

By Reuters Published: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 3:13 PM Last updated: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 3:14 PM

Bitcoin broke above $20,000 on Tuesday for the first time in about a week, as cryptocurrencies bounced, along with other risk-sensitive assets, in Asian trade.

The biggest cryptocurrency by market value, bitcoin , was up more than five per cent at $20,286. The second-biggest, ether, rose 4% to a one-week high of $1,389.

In the broader market the dollar eased slightly after soaring to fresh heights on Monday. — Reuters