Beema bags ‘Best Insurtech Solution’ award for 2021
Beema has been awarded for their excelling performance in providing best in class service offering that focuses on customer centricity; offering a seamless user experience across its digital platforms.
Dubai-based insurance startup Beema recently won the 2021 award for Best Insurtech Solution at the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2021 by Entrepreneur Middle East. The startup is a digital venture that has been developed as part of Next, Enoc’s accelerator programme that is designed to unlock potential growth opportunities in B2B and B2C sectors.
“It’s extremely rewarding to be recognised as a leader in InsurTech solutions by such a renowned panel of experts. Everyone in our team works hard to find better solutions and stronger value propositions for our customers, so to be recognized for it is valuable to us,” said Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of Enoc.
A first of its kind in the UAE, Beema’s pay per kilometer car insurance enables customers to get their automotive insurance through a convenient, secure and end to end online offering. Customers can easily submit their application as well as their mileage reading online from their mobile; enabling them to arrange their insurance needs from anywhere.
“At Beema, want to make insurance simpler, easier, and fairer. The reason for this is that we saw that there is a space for transforming the industry from what is traditionally proposed by the insurance players,” said Al Falasi.
