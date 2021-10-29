Beamz powers smartcities with AI, Lidar

Published: Fri 29 Oct 2021

Beamz Lidar is creating conditions that enable developers and frameworks to do experiments in terms of continuous innovation, said Ajith Abraham Mathews, founder, and CEO, Beamz LiDAR.

Beamz — a software company formed by tech experts in LiDAR and self-driving technology — is planning to have operations across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and America.

Based on vehicle classification, traffic intersection monitoring, mapping solutions, and autonomous driving platforms, Beamz developed an advanced perception software, which can be integrated into many solutions like traffic management, HD mapping, self-driving, and more.

The software platform is LiDAR hardware agnostic and capable to work with most of the global LiDARs available in the market today. Beamz delivers a cost-effective, modular, and scalable solution enabling users to experience custom solutions tailored to their requirements and size.

“We are investing in systems increasing the speed at which tests could be built, deployed, and analysed. Our vision is to build an innovation factory to create disruptive innovations continuously,” said Mathews.

“Being a startup, self-funding was done to create a minimum viable product. In the next round, the startup is seeking seed funds to accelerate R&D, marketing and further enhance the product to enter the global market in a big way.

Mathews has over 20 years of experience as a techno-commercial executive and has held multiple roles in systems analysis and software marketing and system integration, sales and marketing management, and general management.

“Knowing the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) — which allows organisations to make better decisions, improving core business processes by increasing both the speed and accuracy of strategic decision-making processes — our processes are aligned with this technology. Innovation and creativity are necessary traits for a successful entrepreneur, and you’ll hone those skills daily. Knowing that each day brings new challenges, exciting opportunities, and a chance to engage your passion is the reason to start this business,” said Mathews.

“Following an approach to discover what customers want, our early contact with potential customers merely reveals what assumptions require the most urgent testing. Our business decisions are based on deep first-hand knowledge. We are creating learning milestones as a way of assessing our progress accurately and objectively. Furthermore, we are creating state-of-the-art algorithms and AI models to deal with challenging scenarios of the real world for a more robust digital infrastructure.”

Beamz is always willing to adapt to new technologies and adapting to change can lead to major breakthroughs. Mathews explains that during the early years, the startup will need to iterate the product plenty of times until they are able to find the secret sauce and get it right. And Beamz Lidar’s strategy and vision enable the company to adapt to those devastating effects of the change in the tech industry.

Engin Bozkurt, CTO – Beamz LiDAR, said: “Successful startups are always looking for opportunities to do something better by thinking outside of the box and constantly questioning the status quo. They learn from their mistakes and fix them quickly as they continue their long, challenging, and soon-to-be successful journey. The Beamz Lidar’s vision and ecosystem provide the change of products constantly through the process of optimisation. By applying lean startup principles and methods, this ecosystem scale and grow the business with maximum acceleration.” — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com