Sharjah Islamic Bank opens new office at Al Qasimia University

Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) recently opened a new office at Al Qasimia University (AQU), to expand its reach and offer greater accessibility to the varsity’s employees and students. The new branch allows students and faculty members to utilise a variety of its banking products and services consistent with Islamic Shariah.

Several esteemed guests attended the inauguration ceremony including Prof Awad Al Khalaf, acting chancellor of Al-Qasimia University (AQU); Mohamed Mousa Ali, regional manager, Retail Banking-Branches' Network at Sharjah Islamic Bank; Mubarak Alshamsi, senior branch manager, Mowaileh Branch; and several of university’s faculty members and administrative staff.

SIB’s commitment to support academic institutions

Nabil Abou Alwan, head of Retail Banking Group at Sharjah Islamic Bank, said that the opening of the new office is a way to strengthen ties with Al Qasimia University. It also falls in line with the bank’s commitment to support academic institutions that are at the forefront of advancing Sharjah and the UAE’s goals of higher education. This decision endorses the UAE Vision 2021 that aims to foster a knowledge-based economy focused on innovation.

Alwan added that SIB’s Al Qasimia University branch will allow teachers, administrative staff, and students to access the bank’s services faster and more efficiently.

”SIB holds its clients - whether individuals, institutions, or corporations - in high regard and aims to meet their needs wherever they are.”

SIB’s services

Prof Awad Al Khalaf, acting chancellor of Al-Qasimia University (AQU), expressed his sincere appreciation to the Sharjah Islamic Bank for their collaboration with Al Qasimia University, and for SIB’s keenness to provide services that meet the needs of the teachers, other members of the staff, and students.

"We welcome SIB at Al Qasimia University and are proud to announce that the SIB office is a great permanent addition to the varsity and represents the quality of services that we seek to offer on campus,” he said.

3 days a week work

The new office of Sharjah Islamic Bank at Al Qasimia University will remain open every week on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Sundays will be reserved for the faculty and administrative staff, while Tuesdays and Wednesdays for male and female students.

Regular banking services

The branch will provide all regular banking services at the university. This will include opening new accounts, forwarding financing requests, issuing cards and checkbooks, replacing lost items, and more. Around-the-clock banking technology, available seven days a week, will support these banking services.

Sharjah Islamic Bank continuously strives to provide all electronic services and facilities, which are designed to meet the requirements of the retail and corporate customers during the current period.

The bank seeks to support the nation’s efforts to contain the Coronavirus under the slogan 'We Commit Until We Succeed' and aligns with the UAE’s vision 2021, aimed at achieving a competitive and technology based advanced knowledge economy through innovation, along with the bank’s strategy to keep pace with the latest global digital banking technologies.

