Baden-Württemberg celebrates topping-out ceremony at Expo 2020 Dubai

Baden-Württemberg House to offer an outstanding opportunity for the region to present itself to an international audience.

After seven months of construction, the shell of the Baden-Württemberg House is now complete and the roof truss has been erected. In the run-up to the International Participants Meeting of Expo 2020 Dubai (May 4-5) — which, in view of the stringent health-and-safety measures being implemented at Expo as part of the UAE’s wider efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held as a face-to-face event again — the traditional topping-out ceremony took place on May 2 in strict compliance with hygiene regulations.

Ernst Peter Fischer, the German Ambassador to the UAE, participated in the event, along with representatives of Expo 2020 Dubai, the Director of the Baden-Württemberg House, Ulrich Kromer von Baerle, and representatives of the Baden-Württemberg business community. Also in attendance were partners of the Baden-Württemberg House including Rieber GmbH & Co. KG, fischerwerke GmbH & Co. KG, Lapp Holding AG, Interstuhl Büromöbel GmbH & Co. KG, IST Metz GmbH and Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG.

Dr. Nicole Hoffmeister-Kraut, Minister of Economic Affairs, Labour and Housing, said: "The topping-out ceremony is a crucial milestone for this important project, which offers the outstanding opportunity to present Baden-Württemberg not only as a business location, but also as a hub for science, culture, innovation and tourism. Particularly in the economic recovery phase following the enormous burdens on Baden-Württemberg's economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it is important to seize this opportunity.”

According to the Minister, the project is now on the home stretch — despite the many challenges resulting from the pandemic. Construction work on the innovative timber-hybrid pavilion, for which Baden-Württemberg spruce wood was used, is scheduled to be completed by July.

Ulrich Kromer von Baerle, Director of the Baden-Württemberg House, said: “The effort was worth it. Thanks to the commitment of our partners and the craftsmen and construction workers, who are doing an outstanding job, our pavilion will convey the federal state’s innovative strength and potential to a multitude of visitors in a powerful, creative, unique and confident way.”

Omar Shehadeh, Chief International Participants Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “There has never been a greater need for people, communities, businesses and nations to come together to share their ideas for a better future. We congratulate the team from Baden-Württemberg, a federal state known the world over for its innovation, on this key construction milestone, and look forward to seeing what inspiring business, science and cultural perspectives they will share with millions of visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai.”

In the coming weeks, work will begin on setting up the exhibition, which will present Baden-Württemberg's unique innovation system under the motto “Feel the Spirit of Innovation”. Visitors will discover Baden-Württemberg's special “DNA” as a region of diversity between tradition and innovation. Interactive media stations will highlight key topics for the future that are emerging in Baden-Württemberg's innovation system. Another highlight: In parallel to the construction work at Expo, a digital twin of the Baden-Württemberg House is being developed at Fraunhofer Institute IAO, which can be visited virtually from anywhere in the world over a period of six months.

